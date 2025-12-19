Resura Real Estate launches advisory-first model

Move to shield international investors from hidden risks in Dubai's $146B property market
In a market where deals close fast but investor protection often lags behind, Resura Real Estate has launched a comprehensive advisory-led investment model that fundamentally reimagines how international buyers navigate Dubai's booming property sector.
The boutique firm's new framework addresses what CEO Muhammad Rahman calls "the industry's blind spot"- the gap between closing a transaction and truly protecting an investment over the long term.
"International buyers arrive in Dubai excited about returns and Golden Visa opportunities," said Rahman at the launch. "But most don't realize their assets could be distributed against their wishes, or that they're losing thousands in hidden transfer fees. We're changing that conversation from day one."
Resura's launch comes as the firm reveals findings from its analysis of common investor pitfalls in the UAE market. The data is sobering: a significant portion of foreign property owners have never registered wills in the UAE, leaving their assets vulnerable to default inheritance laws that may contradict their intentions. Meanwhile, traditional bank transfers for property purchases often carry exchange rate markups that silently inflate costs by thousands of dirhams.
"We've seen investors lose 2-3% of their purchase price just in transfer fees they didn't know they were paying," Rahman explained. "And without proper legal structures, families can face months, even years, of legal complications after an owner passes away."
The firm's solution? An advisory model that tackles these issues before the purchase contract is signed.
Resura's newly launched service suite covers the entire investment journey:
Investment Structuring & Strategy- Matching properties to client goals, not commission targets
Asset Management & Rental Optimization - Active performance monitoring with transparent cost structures
Legal & Inheritance Planning - Proactive will registration and asset protection frameworks
Smart Fund Transfer Guidance - Connecting clients with regulated FX partners to eliminate hidden markups
Exit & Portfolio Strategy - Data-backed timing and diversification insights
"We're not just selling property - we're building protected, optimized portfolios," said Rahman, who brings over a decade of senior management experience from DAMAC, Ellington, and MAG to the venture.
At the core of Resura's launch is its multilingual advisory team, fluent in seven languages including English, French, Arabic, Swedish, Bosnian, Serbian, Hindi, and Urdu. Whether it’s Esmeralda Todorovic advising Swedish-speaking investorsor, Matthew Worton & Usman Mohammad supporting UK-based clients, Soyeb Memon supporting clients from North America, or Faycel Hajouni helps French speaking clients from Franch every consultant at Resura is empowered to offer strategic, data-backed insights tailored to each client’s goals.
"Dubai's investor base is global, and so is our approach," Rahman noted. "Every client deserves advice in their language, aligned with their cultural context and financial goals."
The launch positions Resura among a select group of UAE firms prioritizing investor protection over deal volume a rarity in a market where speed often trumps scrutiny.
"Not every project is perfect. Market cycles exist. Developer quality varies," Rahman acknowledged. "That's precisely why independent advisory matters. Our job is to guide with clarity, not just close deals."
As Dubai's property market continues attracting billions in international capital, Resura's model raises a critical question for buyers: In a market moving this fast, who's actually protecting your investment?
For more information visit https://resurarealestate.ae/
