"Rare earths are rapidly evolving into a strategic asset class as nations strive to reduce reliance on China, which retains overwhelming dominance in mining and refining capacity. Driven by surging demand from critical industries and heightened government intervention, the market infrastructure is maturing to meet the challenge," said Tony Sage, CEO of Critical Metals. "A pivotal milestone in this evolution is the CME Group’s plan to launch rare earth futures contracts. Establishing a transparent price benchmark will enable complex financial strategies, while the creation of derivatives promises to unlock investment capital and allow stakeholders to hedge against volatility."

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.