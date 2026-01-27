Gold’s latest surge reinforces its role as a barometer of market stress. The metal has more than doubled over the past two years and is already up about 17% this year, following its strongest annual performance since 1979. Investors have increasingly retreated from sovereign bonds and currencies, a trend often described as the debasement trade.

Internationally, gold held above $5,000 an ounce for a second consecutive day, supported by a weaker US dollar and rising geopolitical tensions. Bullion climbed as much as 1.4% on Tuesday, marking a seventh straight session of gains. A sharp rally in the Japanese yen and speculation around coordinated support for the currency weighed on the dollar, making gold cheaper for buyers outside the United States.

Dubai gold prices have risen consistently through January, reflecting strong momentum in international markets. At the start of the month, 24-karat gold traded close to Dh520 per gram before pushing past Dh550 by mid-January. The rally gathered pace in the second half of the month, with prices moving through Dh570, then Dh590, before crossing the Dh600 mark this week. The 22-karat rate followed a similar path, climbing from the low Dh480s early in January to above Dh560 by Tuesday.

By 10.45 am, the price of 24-karat gold stood at Dh610.50 per gram, up from Dh603.50 on Monday. The 22-karat variety rose to Dh565.25, compared with Dh558.75 a day earlier. The move keeps local prices near recent highs and firmly above levels seen just a week ago. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

In the near term, markets widely expect the US central bank to pause its rate-cutting cycle at its upcoming meeting, following signs of resilience in the labour market. Even so, traders say the combination of currency weakness, policy uncertainty and geopolitical risk continues to favour gold, keeping upward pressure on prices in Dubai and globally.

Attention is now turning to US monetary policy. Investors are awaiting President Trump’s choice for the next Federal Reserve chair, after he said interviews have concluded. Expectations of a more dovish appointment have strengthened bets on further rate cuts later this year, a supportive backdrop for non-yielding assets such as gold.

Speculative positioning shows growing conviction behind the rally. Options traders are bracing for further upside, with implied volatility on Comex gold futures climbing to its highest level since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Volatility on the SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund has also moved sharply higher, reflecting heightened demand for protection.

