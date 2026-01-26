Dubai: Dubai gold prices opened the week at new record levels, extending a rally that has gathered pace through January and shows little sign of cooling. By 9:00 am on Monday, 24-carat gold was priced at Dh610.75 per gram, up sharply from Dh601 over the weekend. The 22-carat variety followed the same trajectory, rising to Dh565.75 from Dh556.50. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

The upward move has been broad-based. Mid-month prices hovered in the mid Dh550s for 24-carat gold before advancing to the high Dh570s and low Dh590s in quick succession. By the third week of January, prices were testing Dh600 and have since broken decisively higher. The 22-carat segment mirrored that climb, moving from just above Dh500 at the start of the month to the mid Dh560s by Monday morning.

Demand for gold has strengthened as investors retreat from government bonds and paper currencies. Heavy selling in the Japanese bond market last week highlighted growing discomfort with aggressive fiscal spending and rising debt loads. Gold has benefited from this shift, gaining more than 17% so far this year after delivering its best annual performance since 1979.

The scale and speed of the move reflect a convergence of political risk, currency weakness and growing unease around global debt. Together, these forces are reshaping investor behaviour and pushing gold into territory few had predicted at the start of the year. Here are 5 reasons behind gold's record rally.

Gold has surged beyond $5,000 an ounce for the first time, marking a defining moment in a rally that has been building for months and accelerated sharply in recent weeks. Bullion climbed more than 2% to around $5,093, with momentum spilling across precious metals markets and reinforcing gold’s status as the world’s preferred hedge in periods of stress.

Attention has turned to the Federal Reserve leadership outlook after Trump said he has finished interviewing candidates for the next chair and already has someone in mind. Expectations of a more dovish appointment have strengthened bets on further interest rate cuts following three reductions already delivered.

Markets have been unsettled by a series of geopolitical flashpoints. Recent actions by the Trump administration have heightened uncertainty, ranging from renewed attacks on the Federal Reserve to threats involving Greenland and military intervention in Venezuela. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump warned of 100% tariffs on Canadian exports should Ottawa pursue a trade deal with China, escalating tensions between major economies.

A softer US dollar has amplified gold’s gains. A widely followed gauge of the currency has fallen almost 2% in six sessions, making bullion cheaper for buyers outside the United States. Speculation that Washington may support Japan’s efforts to strengthen the yen has added to uncertainty around currency policy and reinforced demand for gold.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.