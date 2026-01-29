GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Even at record prices, here’s how retailers say you can buy gold

Record prices reshape jewellery choices as buyers focus on value and long-term security

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
6 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Despite the sharp rise in prices, footfall on the shop floor has remained steady.
Despite the sharp rise in prices, footfall on the shop floor has remained steady.
GN archives

Dubai: Dubai gold prices surged to record levels on Thursday, reshaping how residents approach jewellery purchases and investment decisions amid intense global market volatility and rising economic uncertainty.

By 8:55 am, 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at Dh664.75 per gram, sharply higher than Wednesday's Dh639.25. The 22-karat variety climbed to Dh615.50 from Dh591.75 a day earlier, pushing local prices to levels that many consumers had not anticipated so soon. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

The rally mirrors a dramatic global move, with bullion surging above $5,500 an ounce as investors fled sovereign bonds and currencies amid a weaker dollar and thin market liquidity, Bloomberg reported. Spot gold has climbed about 28% this year, while silver has jumped roughly 65%, amplifying volatility across precious metals markets.

Two buyer segments emerge on the shop floor

Retailers across Dubai say the spike has brought a clearer split in buyer behaviour, though few describe it as panic-driven.

John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas International Operations, said customers are approaching purchases with distinct mindsets shaped by financial awareness. “Yes, we are seeing a clear distinction in buyer behaviour. On one side are price-sensitive customers who are carefully planning their purchases, optimising weight and value. On the other hand, some price-sensitive buyers plan their purchases based on price. This second group views gold as a long-term source of financial security and an enduring store of value. Their decisions are rooted in foresight rather than fear.”

There is increased interest in modular designs and timeless silhouettes that offer flexibility today and retain resale value over time. Customers are seeking jewellery that balances beauty, wearability, longevity and a long-term solid investment.
John Paul Alukkas of Joyalukkas said: "The price of gold is still much lower compared to the beginning of this month - and hence shoppers won't be put off by today's increases,"
John Paul Alukkas of Joyalukkas said: "The price of gold is still much lower compared to the beginning of this month - and hence shoppers won't be put off by today's increases,"
Supplied
John Paul Alukkas CEO of Joyalukkas International Operations

That view was echoed by Tawhid Abdulla, chairman of the Dubai Jewellery Group, who stressed that rational decision-making remains central. “We can not describe it as a fear-driven market. Instead, we see different buyer segments behaving rationally in line with their priorities. Some customers remain highly price-conscious and are adapting their buying patterns by choosing lighter designs. Others, particularly long-term buyers, are making confident purchases based on value appreciation rather than short-term price volatility.”

Designs shift as value takes centre stage

Higher prices are accelerating shifts in what customers choose to buy, with lighter, more versatile jewellery gaining traction across showrooms.

Alukkas said preferences have evolved in response to lifestyle and financial considerations. “We are seeing a growing demand for lighter, versatile and everyday-wear jewellery that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles. Also there is increased interest in modular designs and timeless silhouettes that offer flexibility today and retain resale value over time. Customers are seeking jewellery that balances beauty, wearability, longevity and a long-term solid investment.”

A noticeable portion of today’s demand is certainly influenced by the belief that gold prices are on a long-term upward trajectory. However, it would be incorrect to say that jewellery buying is purely speculative.
Anil Dhanak
Anil Dhanak
Anil Dhanak MD of Kanz Jewels

Abdulla noted that the shift goes beyond price movements alone. “There is growing interest in lighter and versatile jewellery, as well as pieces that offer flexibility for everyday wear and long-term value retention. This is not just related to price volatility. It is also related to evolving tastes of consumers due to the influence of fashion, profession and lifestyle.”

Transparency becomes a buying priority

Retailers report a noticeable rise in detailed questions around making charges, exchange options and buy-back terms, reflecting a more informed customer base.

“Absolutely,” Alukkas said. “Customers today are more informed and financially aware than ever before. Conversations around making charges, exchange options, buy-back policies and long-term value retention have become more frequent and more detailed. This reflects a more mature approach to jewellery buying. Transparency and trust play a central role in the jewellery buyers decision-making process.”

There is growing interest in lighter and versatile jewellery, as well as pieces that offer flexibility for everyday wear and long-term value retention. This is not just related to price volatility. It is also related to evolving tastes of consumers due to the influence of fashion, profession and lifestyle.
According to Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman – Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, suggests the price for retail gold jewellery in Dubai to its members as per the mandates set by the Dubai Economic Department (Department of Consumer Protection)
According to Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman – Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, suggests the price for retail gold jewellery in Dubai to its members as per the mandates set by the Dubai Economic Department (Department of Consumer Protection)
SUPPLIED
Tawhid Abdulla Chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group

Abdulla described the trend as healthy for the industry. “Customers today are more informed, more engaged, and clearer about their preferences. This is a direct outcome of a self-regulated, consumer driven market. It reflects a healthy ecosystem where trust and integrity are valued just as highly as product and price.”

Expectations of higher prices influence timing

Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, said expectations of rising prices are influencing when customers buy, without undermining core demand. “A noticeable portion of today’s demand is certainly influenced by the belief that gold prices are on a long-term upward trajectory. However, it would be incorrect to say that jewellery buying is purely speculative.”

He added that cultural demand remains resilient. “In markets like the UAE and India, gold jewellery is deeply linked to life events—weddings, festivals, and family milestones—which continue regardless of price cycles.”

Chirag Vora, managing director of Bafleh Jewellers, estimates that expectations now play a significant role. “A significant portion of current jewellery demand—estimated at 40% to 50%—is clearly being driven by expectations of further price appreciation.”

How far can prices go before demand strains

While some consumers are advancing purchases, retailers caution against assuming an uninterrupted climb.

“Dh1,000 per gram is a very aggressive level and not something the market will reach casually or in the near term,” Dhanak said. “Gold does not move in straight lines. Periods of sharp appreciation are usually followed by consolidation or correction.”

Many consumers believe that if they do not buy at around Dh600 per gram, they may soon be paying Dh700 or more. As a result, demand for so-called “investment jewellery,” such as plain 22K chains, bangles, and coins, along with 24K gold bars, has surged.
Chirag Vora
Chirag Vora
Supplied
Chirag Vora MD of Bafleh Jewellers

Vora offered a longer-term view, linking local prices to global dynamics. “From a technical and macroeconomic perspective, Dh1,000 per gram is not impossible, but it is certainly not imminent,” he said, adding that corrections remain inevitable.

Weddings and milestones hold firm

Despite record prices, wedding-related demand remains resilient, according to Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

“Despite the sharp rise in prices, footfall on the shop floor has remained steady,” said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations. “Many view gold not just as a piece of jewellery, but as a long-term store of value.”

He added that behaviour has adapted without weakening intent. “Customers are not walking away from purchases; instead, they are opting for smarter choices.”

On the wedding demand, Ahamed said timelines remain intact. “Weddings and milestone family purchases continue to be largely price-inelastic.”

While the immediate price is a consideration, many buyers see gold jewellery as an enduring asset that holds value over time, especially when paired with quality craftsmanship and trusted purity. At the same time, jewellery continues to serve as a symbol of relationships, milestones, and personal expression, making the purchase feel purposeful rather than purely transactional.
Shamlal Ahamed
Shamlal Ahamed
Shamlal Ahamed MD-International Operations of Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Global forces behind the rally

Globally, gold’s surge has been fuelled by a weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions and heavy central bank buying, with thin liquidity amplifying price moves, Bloomberg reported. Volatility has also been driven by technical factors such as option-related buying and investor flight from government bonds amid fiscal concerns.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Customers at a gold shop in Dubai. Picture is for illustration purposes only.

Gold above $5,000: 5 reasons prices keep rising

3m read
This latest jump continues a strong upward trend seen throughout January, driven by rising geopolitical uncertainty and heavy investor demand for precious metals.

Dubai gold prices break Dh560 mark

2m read
Gold ornaments on display at a store in Dubai's Gold Souk.

Dubai gold edges lower as global prices stay strong

2m read
Lower ticket sizes, flexibility and liquidity have become key decision factors, particularly as consumers seek protection against inflation without overcommitting capital.

What gold’s 2025 surge means for buyers in 2026

6m read