Dubai gold prices jump Dh45 in 20 days, crosses Dh565 on global turmoil

Price movements through January reflect steady, persistent demand. Early in the month, 24-karat gold traded in the Dh520 range before gradually advancing. By mid-January it had crossed Dh550, then strengthened further into the Dh560 range by the third week. The 22-karat rate followed a similar pattern, moving from Dh480 levels at the start of the month to above Dh500 by January 10, and continuing higher toward Dh520 before reaching Tuesday’s Dh524 mark.

He said the renewed trade tensions provide an additional layer of support for gold, positioning it as the primary hedge against political fragmentation and protectionist risks. “$5,000 per ounce do not appear to be overly optimistic scenario but rather a logical medium-term target roughly 7% away and firmly on the table especially if the language of playing cards persists or expands geographically or politically,” he said.

“Precious metals stand out as the biggest beneficiaries of rising geopolitical uncertainty and the return of political risks. Gold in particular continues to move within a upward trend hovering around the $4700 per ounce threshold, supported by a mix of increasing hedging demand, declining risk appetite in equity markets and macro factors most notably monetary expectations and a weaker dollar over the medium term,” Assiri noted.

“Renewed threats by the US president to impose tariffs of 10%, with the possibility of raising them to 25% at a later stage, have brought the global trade tensions to the forefront, but this time within a broader geopolitical context that goes beyond the trade balance to touch on issues of pure influence as the case for Greenland and the US presence in the Arctic,” he said.

“Precious metals are expected to remain the clearest expression of the prevailing defensive mood in markets until a negotiation path become clearer. The broader picture does not necessarily point to broad based sell offs similar to episodes seen last year, but rather to an extended phase of political push and pull, in which gold stands as the most prominent near-term winner from rising uncertainty,” Assiri said.

