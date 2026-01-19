Dubai gold prices surge past Dh560 amid tariff shock

Dubai: Dubai’s gold market opened at record highs on Monday, with 24-karat prices breaching the Dh560 mark for the first time. The 24-karat rate stood at Dh561.25 at 8.10 am, up from Dh553.75 on Sunday. The 22-karat variety moved in tandem, reaching Dh519.75 compared with Dh512.75 a day earlier. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

Spot gold traded near $4,660 an ounce, while silver gained as much as 4.4% amid safe-haven demand. The US plans to impose tariffs on eight European countries that oppose the Greenland plan. Those levies will start at 10% from February 1 and increase to 25% in June.

Gold has steadily advanced through the month. At the start of January, 24-karat prices hovered around Dh520, while 22-karat traded near Dh481. Momentum built through the second week, pushing 24-karat into the Dh540 range. By mid-month, prices crossed Dh550, and by January 19, they surged to Dh561.25.

