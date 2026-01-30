Why is there demand for gold even as prices keep hitting record highs now?

Dubai: Global demand for gold broke records in 2025 as investors rushed into the metal and prices surged to repeated all-time highs, according to new data from the World Gold Council.

Research analysts and market strategists at the World Gold Council described 2025 as a “groundbreaking year for gold,” driven mainly by investment demand and safe-haven buying. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

Total gold demand crossed 5,000 tonnes for the first time, helped by heavy buying of bars, coins and gold-backed funds. The gold price set 53 new records during the year, lifting the total value of global gold demand to an unprecedented $555 billion.

For many buyers, this meant choosing lighter pieces, trading old jewellery for new, or shifting part of their budget into small bars and coins.

In the Middle East, jewellery demand volumes declined, including in the UAE, where purchases eased as costs rose. Yet spending values moved higher, reflecting continued cultural and investment interest in gold despite affordability pressures.

“A decline in jewellery demand volumes was entirely expected in the environment of successive record gold price highs,” the WGC market strategists noted. They said interest in gold jewellery remained strong even as buyers adapted to higher prices.

Global jewellery demand fell sharply in volume terms as buyers reduced how much gold they could purchase. Yet the total amount of money spent on gold jewellery still climbed to a record $172 billion, as higher prices more than offset lower volumes.

For UAE residents, this trend shows up clearly in retail activity. Bar and coin demand across the Middle East rose in 2025, with the UAE recording a year-on-year increase in physical investment buying.

“Safe-haven and diversification motives were consistent themes driving investment interest throughout the year,” the analysts at the World Gold Council said in the report.

For everyday buyers, the message is simple. Gold is no longer just an ornament. For many in the UAE, it is increasingly a financial decision.

Gold jewellery costs more, so buyers are purchasing less weight or turning to exchanges and upgrades. At the same time, interest in small bars, coins and digital gold products continues to grow as people look for ways to protect savings.

Another major support came from central banks. Official institutions bought 863 tonnes of gold during 2025. While slightly lower than the previous two years, purchases remained historically high and spread across many countries.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.