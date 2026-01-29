GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Dubai gold price plunges Dh35 from record high after 5% drop worldwide

Dubai rates fall to Dh629 per gram after global gold sell-off rattles metals markets

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deira Gold Souk, Dubai
Deira Gold Souk, Dubai
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai gold prices fell sharply minutes after hitting fresh records, mirroring a sudden downturn in global markets. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

In the UAE, rates dropped from Dh665 to Dh629 per gram, a Dh35 slide that tracked a rapid pullback in international prices. It closed at Dh639 yesterday.

Global gold tumbled more than 5% after reaching $5,000 an ounce for the first time, as traders reassessed the rally that had pushed the metal to repeated all-time highs.

Gold later touched $5,111.07 an ounce before selling pressure accelerated. The retreat spread across metals markets. Silver plunged more than 8%. Copper and nickel also moved lower.

“The parabolic rally had to come to an end,” Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, told AFP, as commodity prices had “gone up too far, too quickly”.

Too far, too fast

The rally had pushed prices too far, too fast, prompting traders to lock in gains as volatility returned to markets.

Gold’s surge had been driven by global uncertainty and investor demand for safe-haven assets, fuelled by concerns over US trade policy, government spending, and inflation.

“It vaulted over the psychologically important 5,000 mark on a glittering streak, heading sharply higher as trade tensions emanating from the US unnerved investors,” said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.

A weakening US dollar added to the momentum earlier in the week, with the currency sliding against the yen and other majors, boosting the appeal of dollar-priced commodities.

Silver had also been riding the wave, striking a record above $110 an ounce on Monday before reversing course alongside gold.

For Dubai buyers, the sudden swing underlined how quickly global price shocks now feed into local bullion markets.

- With inputs from Agencies

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The move marks one of the steepest day-on-day increases seen in Dubai’s retail gold market this year.

Buying gold today? Dubai prices hit record levels

2m read
Shoppers at gold souq in Deira.

Why Dubai gold prices are rising so quickly this month

3m read
Gold ornaments on display at a store in Dubai's Gold Souk.

Dubai gold edges lower as global prices stay strong

2m read
Shoppers browse gold jewellery at Dubai’s Gold Souk as prices jump following a global rally.

Dubai 24-k gold prices soars above Dh550

2m read