“The parabolic rally had to come to an end,” Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, told AFP, as commodity prices had “gone up too far, too quickly”.

Global gold tumbled more than 5% after reaching $5,000 an ounce for the first time, as traders reassessed the rally that had pushed the metal to repeated all-time highs.

A weakening US dollar added to the momentum earlier in the week, with the currency sliding against the yen and other majors, boosting the appeal of dollar-priced commodities.

“It vaulted over the psychologically important 5,000 mark on a glittering streak, heading sharply higher as trade tensions emanating from the US unnerved investors,” said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.