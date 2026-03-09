By 9.30 am on March 9, the price of 24K gold in Dubai stood at Dh613.25 per gram, down from Dh623.25 recorded on Sunday. The widely traded 22K variety also fell by roughly Dh10, settling at Dh567.75 compared with Dh577.25 a day earlier. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

Momentum intensified at the start of March when bullion briefly surged to around Dh641 per gram, marking one of the strongest levels recorded this year. The rally did not hold, however, with prices retreating back toward the Dh620 range before Monday’s drop brought the market closer to Dh613.

“Gold prices are currently navigating a complex environment between escalating geopolitical risks and a robust US dollar,” Yakout said. “While the intensified conflict involving the U.S, Israel, and Iran has naturally triggered a surge in safe-haven demand, the impact on gold has been tempered by the simultaneous rally of the greenback.”

Bullion fell sharply in global markets, dropping as much as 3% during trading and briefly touching around $5,015 an ounce before recovering part of the losses. The move followed the first weekly decline in more than a month.

