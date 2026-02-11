GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Dubai gold climbs again as rate cut bets shake global markets

Retail slowdown lifts rate cut bets, pushing Dubai gold higher again

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai gold rally back on track as US data rattles markets.
Dubai gold rally back on track as US data rattles markets.
AFP-JOE RAEDLE

Dubai: Dubai gold prices moved higher again on Wednesday morning, tracking gains in global bullion markets and reviving buying interest across jewellery counters.

At 9.10 am, 24K gold was priced at Dh608.25 per gram, up from Dh604.75 on Tuesday. The 22K variant climbed to Dh563.25 from Dh560 a day earlier, extending a steady rebound that has gathered pace this week. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

International prices firmed after weak US retail sales data strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may be forced to cut interest rates in the coming months. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $5,038.66 an ounce in early Singapore trade, after briefly climbing as much as 0.6% earlier in the session. Silver advanced 0.6% to $81.3066, while platinum and palladium also edged higher.

Rate cut expectations return

Consumer spending in the US unexpectedly stalled in December, adding pressure on policymakers already navigating slowing momentum in parts of the economy. Markets are now awaiting January’s closely watched jobs report, which could shape the next move on borrowing costs.

Gold, which does not pay interest, typically benefits when rates fall because the opportunity cost of holding the metal declines. President Donald Trump’s pick for Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh, has advocated further cuts. At the same time, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said interest rates could remain on hold while officials assess incoming data, leaving markets sensitive to every economic release.

Volatility but bullish forecasts intact

Bullion remains well below the record peak above $5,595 an ounce reached in late January, when geopolitical tensions and concerns about the Fed’s independence triggered heavy safe-haven flows. A rapid surge in speculative buying overheated the rally, sending prices plunging about 13% in two sessions.

Prices have since recovered roughly half of those losses and have been consolidating around the $5,000 level this week. Major banks remain constructive on the outlook. BNP Paribas is forecasting gold at $6,000 by year-end, while Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs have also maintained bullish projections, arguing that structural drivers including geopolitical risk and central bank demand remain supportive.

With global prices holding above $5,000 and policy uncertainty lingering, volatility is likely to remain a key feature in the weeks ahead.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

How to best design your investment portfolio for maximum gains

Where to invest Dh10,000 in 2026

6m read
Shoppers browse gold jewellery at Dubai’s Gold Souk as prices jump following a global rally.

Dubai gold prices fall after record January rally

2m read
Gold shattered records, hitting $4,445 on December 22, marking its strongest annual performance in more than 45 years.

Gold to hit $5,000? Sustained momentum seen in 2026

2m read
Dubai gold hits record Dh526.50 as global tensions and rate cut bets fuel rally

Dubai gold prices hit a new record. Here’s why

3m read