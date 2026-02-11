International prices firmed after weak US retail sales data strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may be forced to cut interest rates in the coming months. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $5,038.66 an ounce in early Singapore trade, after briefly climbing as much as 0.6% earlier in the session. Silver advanced 0.6% to $81.3066, while platinum and palladium also edged higher.

Prices have since recovered roughly half of those losses and have been consolidating around the $5,000 level this week. Major banks remain constructive on the outlook. BNP Paribas is forecasting gold at $6,000 by year-end, while Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs have also maintained bullish projections, arguing that structural drivers including geopolitical risk and central bank demand remain supportive.

Gold, which does not pay interest, typically benefits when rates fall because the opportunity cost of holding the metal declines. President Donald Trump’s pick for Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh, has advocated further cuts. At the same time, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said interest rates could remain on hold while officials assess incoming data, leaving markets sensitive to every economic release.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.