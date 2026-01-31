GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Dubai gold drops after record rally, following biggest global slide in decades

24K eased to Dh589.50 as global bullion slid below $5,000 on Fed chair jitters

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shoppers browse gold jewellery at Dubai’s Gold Souk as prices jump following a global rally.
Shoppers browse gold jewellery at Dubai’s Gold Souk as prices jump following a global rally.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai pulled back on Saturday after a record January rally, tracking a sharp global sell-off that knocked bullion below $5,000 an ounce and rattled the broader metals market. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

By 3.50pm, Dubai’s 24-karat rate stood at Dh589.50 a gram, while 22-karat traded at Dh545.75, both lower on the day and well off the late-month peak, according to local price trackers. 

A month of sharp swings in Dubai

Dubai prices captured the market’s mood swings through January. The month began with 24K at Dh519.25 on January 2 and then climbed steadily through mid-month, moving into the Dh550s before pushing into the Dh590s by January 22. 

Momentum accelerated into the final week. The 24K rate surged to Dh611.50 on January 27, jumped again to Dh639.25 on January 28, then turned abruptly. By January 30, 24K had slipped to Dh594.00, marking the steepest one-day fall of the month, before easing further to Dh589.50 on January 31. 

Even after the pullback, the month still closed higher than it started, leaving buyers with a gain of roughly Dh70 per gram from January 2 levels, highlighting how quickly sentiment has swung from chase to caution. 

Why the global market turned

Internationally, gold’s drop below $5,000 was tied to a repricing of US monetary policy expectations after Warsh’s nomination revived bets on a tougher inflation stance and a firmer dollar path. 

Market commentary also pointed to positioning and derivatives as amplifiers. Options activity has been a major driver through the rally, and the unwind accelerated the reversal once key price levels broke, with dealers forced to rebalance hedges into a falling market.

The late-month turbulence arrived after weeks of extreme moves across precious metals, fuelled by demand for perceived havens amid macro and political uncertainty.

China demand and tighter controls added to volatility

Investor demand from China has also been a prominent feature of the rally. Earlier in January, the Shanghai Futures Exchange moved to cool sharp price gains by raising margin requirements and widening price limits across metals including gold and silver, a signal that officials were watching speculative heat build. 

That backdrop matters for Dubai buyers because it helps explain why daily price moves have become unusually large. Rapid inflows can lift prices quickly, while any shift in the dollar, rates outlook, or risk appetite can trigger equally fast reversals.

Local prices typically follow the global spot market, with the dollar’s direction and expectations for US interest rates remaining key drivers. A stronger dollar often weighs on bullion, while any renewed flight to safety can support demand again. 

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai gold retreats from peak as global sell-off hits metals.

Dubai gold dip offers brief relief for buyers

3m read
Deira Gold Souk, Dubai

Dubai gold price plunges over Dh35 from record high

2m read
The move marks one of the steepest day-on-day increases seen in Dubai’s retail gold market this year.

Buying gold today? Dubai prices hit record levels

2m read
Gold ornaments on display at a store in Dubai's Gold Souk.

Dubai gold edges lower as global prices stay strong

2m read