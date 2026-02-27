By February 19, 24-karat gold had already reached Dh601.75 before advancing further to Dh615 levels later in the month. Prices then pushed past Dh620 in the final stretch, culminating in the current Dh626 level seen on Friday. The pattern in 22-karat gold closely mirrored this trajectory, rising from around Dh545 at the beginning of the month to nearly Dh580 by the final week.

This month’s price movement reflects a broad upward trajectory despite intermittent pullbacks. At the start of February, 24-karat gold was trading around Dh589.50 per gram before slipping sharply to Dh564.25 on the second day of the month. From that point onward, prices moved steadily higher, crossing Dh600 by mid-February and continuing to strengthen through the final week.

At 8.30 am, the price of 24-karat gold rose to Dh626 per gram, up from Dh622.25 on Thursday, while 22-karat climbed to Dh579.50 from Dh576.25 a day earlier. The move keeps local prices hovering near historic highs and reinforces a clear trend that has defined February’s market. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

Tran said the most likely near-term scenario is consolidation rather than a decisive surge. “In my view, the more probable short-term scenario is that gold continues to consolidate below the $5,200 per ounce area rather than forming a decisive upward trend,” she said.

Negotiators reported progress during the latest round of talks in Geneva, yet uncertainty remains high, keeping safe-haven demand intact. That geopolitical backdrop has helped gold record roughly a 20% gain so far this year and positioned the metal for what could become its longest monthly rally streak since the early 1970s.

