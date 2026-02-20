GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Dubai gold price rises again as Middle East tensions lift global demand

Dubai gold rises Friday with safe-haven demand strengthening worldwide

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai gold climbs again as global risks keep prices elevated.
Dubai gold climbs again as global risks keep prices elevated.
AFP

Dubai: Gold buyers in Dubai faced another price increase on Friday morning, extending a steady upward trend driven by global geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around US interest rates. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

At 9.30 am, the 24-karat rate stood at Dh602.50 per gram, up from Dh601.75 on Thursday, while the 22-karat variant rose to Dh558 from Dh557.25 a day earlier.

Global tensions drive safe-haven demand

Internationally, gold steadied near the $5,000 an ounce level after two consecutive days of gains, supported by rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East that have strengthened demand for safe-haven assets.

Market sentiment shifted after US President Donald Trump said negotiations on a nuclear agreement with Iran had a limited window, stating that only 10 to 15 days would be allowed before further action. American forces have also expanded their presence in the region in what analysts describe as the largest deployment since before the Iraq war in 2003.

Bullion rose more than 2% across the previous two sessions, reflecting investors moving toward defensive assets amid heightened uncertainty.

Interest rate outlook remains key

The trajectory of US interest rates remains another major factor shaping gold’s direction, with the metal typically benefiting when borrowing costs decline.

Recent comments from Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran signalled a more cautious stance on potential rate cuts this year after stronger-than-expected US economic data, which has added fresh uncertainty to the outlook.

Volatility persists despite long-term strength

The gold market has experienced sharp swings in recent weeks following a historic sell-off earlier this month that saw prices retreat rapidly from record highs above $5,595 an ounce to near $4,400 within two days.

Speculative buying earlier in the year had accelerated a multiyear rally to unsustainable levels, though structural drivers behind gold’s long-term strength remain intact, including shifting investor preference away from sovereign bonds and major currencies.

Major global banks including BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs expect prices to resume an upward trajectory later this year, supported by continued central bank demand.

Central banks remain active buyers as they seek protection against geopolitical and financial risks, even though elevated price volatility temporarily weighed on purchases toward the end of last year.

Supply outlook adds further support

Supply dynamics also continue to influence market expectations after Newmont, the world’s largest gold producer, said it expects to produce about 10% less gold this year due partly to planned upgrades at several mines.

Analysts say tightening supply combined with persistent geopolitical risks and monetary policy uncertainty could keep bullion supported in the near term, suggesting Dubai shoppers may continue to see elevated retail prices in the weeks ahead.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Gold surges back above Dh600, buyers rethink plans.

Planning to buy gold? Prices just crossed Dh600 again

3m read
Many Asians hold gold as savings and investments. In Bangkok, gold shops are clustered in Chinatown, where long lines stretched even further by social distancing.

Dubai gold back under Dh600. Buyers get brief window

3m read
A gold jewellery shop is pictured in Tajrish Bazaar, in Tehran on January 28, 2026.

Dubai gold slips after global price pullback

3m read
Despite the sharp rise in prices, footfall on the shop floor has remained steady.

Retailers explain how to buy gold at record prices

6m read