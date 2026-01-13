Trump’s clash with the Fed rattles markets. What UAE investors should watch next

Dubai: Financial markets are once again being forced to price politics into monetary policy. The US Justice Department’s move to issue subpoenas to the Federal Reserve has reignited fears about political pressure on the central bank, unsettling currencies, bonds and equities at a time when investors were expecting policy stability.

From a market perspective, Brown warned that confidence in US institutions is being tested. “Both the USD and USTs will now have to price a considerably higher risk premium,” he said, adding that criminal charges or prosecution would trigger far sharper selling pressure. Equities could also come under strain, though dip buyers may remain active while earnings and growth hold up.

Brown expects the Federal Reserve to comply with the subpoenas, though the legal process is likely to be prolonged and politically charged. That, he said, complicates President Donald Trump’s plans to appoint a successor to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, especially with bipartisan resistance in the Senate.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.