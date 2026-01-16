GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Dubai gold prices dip after record highs, but stay elevated

After touching records, gold pauses as investors watch global signals and support levels

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Gold prices in Dubai soften after historic highs.
Gold prices in Dubai soften after historic highs.
AFP

Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE edged lower on Friday morning, offering buyers a brief pause after a sharp run that pushed rates to record territory earlier this week. At 9.30 am, 24-karat gold stood at Dh554.25 a gram, down from Dh556 on Thursday, while 22-karat slipped to Dh513.25 from Dh514.75. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

Local prices had climbed steadily through the first half of January, mirroring global bullion markets that have been driven higher by safe-haven demand, currency concerns and a strong rotation into commodities.

A month that tested new highs

January began with 24-karat gold trading just above Dh520 a gram. In the first week, prices moved in a narrow band before accelerating sharply after January 9, when 24-karat crossed Dh540 and continued climbing almost uninterrupted. By January 14, rates peaked at Dh558.50, marking the strongest level on record for the Dubai market.

Since then, prices have softened slightly, but remain well above early-month levels. Even after Friday’s dip, 24-karat gold is still more than Dh34 higher than where it started the year. For consumers, the snapshot shows a market that has paused, not reversed, following an unusually strong rally.

Global cues still in control

Internationally, gold eased alongside a broader pullback in precious metals. Silver fell sharply in Asian trading after the US stopped short of imposing import tariffs on critical minerals, easing fears that had fuelled a rapid rally. Despite the drop, silver remains up strongly for the week, underlining how stretched the market has become.

Gold’s broader backdrop remains supportive. Investors continue to seek protection against rising government debt, geopolitical tensions and concerns over central bank independence in the United States. These forces have kept demand for bullion elevated, even as short-term profit-taking emerges at higher levels.

What the charts are signalling

From a technical perspective, analysts see gold consolidating rather than breaking down. “Technically, gold may face resistance around $4,685 on the ascending trendline formed by joining the highs of Oct 27, Nov 13, and Dec 26, 2025,” said Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial. “On the daily chart, gold is consolidating and taking support at $4,573. The next support lies around $4,550, a previously tested level. The daily RSI is at 70, reaffirming bullish momentum in gold.”

Those levels matter for local buyers, as any sustained move lower in global prices would quickly reflect in Dubai retail rates.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Gold prices in Dubai have retreated sharply from last week’s record highs.

Gold prices pause, giving shoppers room to lock in buys

2m read
Gold prices sure are lighting up, day in and day out.

Dubai gold drops Dh21 from its record high last week

3m read
Dubai gold hits record Dh526.50 as global tensions and rate cut bets fuel rally

Dubai gold prices hit a new record. Here’s why

3m read
Gold rose to a fresh all-time peak after expections of Fed easing in 2026 on latest inflation data.

Gold price hits record $4,383.76 on rate cut bets

1m read