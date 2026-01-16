Dubai gold prices dip after record highs, but stay elevated

After touching records, gold pauses as investors watch global signals and support levels
Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE edged lower on Friday morning, offering buyers a brief pause after a sharp run that pushed rates to record territory earlier this week. At 9.30 am, 24-karat gold stood at Dh554.25 a gram, down from Dh556 on Thursday, while 22-karat slipped to Dh513.25 from Dh514.75. (Check latest UAE gold prices , alongside prices in , , , , , and .)
Local prices had climbed steadily through the first half of January, mirroring global bullion markets that have been driven higher by safe-haven demand, currency concerns and a strong rotation into commodities.
January began with 24-karat gold trading just above Dh520 a gram. In the first week, prices moved in a narrow band before accelerating sharply after January 9, when 24-karat crossed Dh540 and continued climbing almost uninterrupted. By January 14, rates peaked at Dh558.50, marking the strongest level on record for the Dubai market.
Since then, prices have softened slightly, but remain well above early-month levels. Even after Friday’s dip, 24-karat gold is still more than Dh34 higher than where it started the year. For consumers, the snapshot shows a market that has paused, not reversed, following an unusually strong rally.
Internationally, gold eased alongside a broader pullback in precious metals. Silver fell sharply in Asian trading after the US stopped short of imposing import tariffs on critical minerals, easing fears that had fuelled a rapid rally. Despite the drop, silver remains up strongly for the week, underlining how stretched the market has become.
Gold’s broader backdrop remains supportive. Investors continue to seek protection against rising government debt, geopolitical tensions and concerns over central bank independence in the United States. These forces have kept demand for bullion elevated, even as short-term profit-taking emerges at higher levels.
From a technical perspective, analysts see gold consolidating rather than breaking down. “Technically, gold may face resistance around $4,685 on the ascending trendline formed by joining the highs of Oct 27, Nov 13, and Dec 26, 2025,” said Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial. “On the daily chart, gold is consolidating and taking support at $4,573. The next support lies around $4,550, a previously tested level. The daily RSI is at 70, reaffirming bullish momentum in gold.”
Those levels matter for local buyers, as any sustained move lower in global prices would quickly reflect in Dubai retail rates.
- With inputs from Bloomberg.
