Dubai gold eases from all-time highs after sharp January rally. Is this a buying window?

The 22-karat market followed a similar trajectory, rising from around Dh481 at the start of the month to above Dh500 by January 9, before pushing to Dh517 at the height of the rally. Even after the latest dip, prices remain well above early-January levels, underscoring how quickly sentiment has shifted.

Gold opened the year just above Dh520 per gram for 24-karat, edging higher in the first few sessions before breaking decisively past Dh530 by January 8. Prices briefly consolidated around Dh536 to Dh538 in the following days, then accelerated sharply from January 11, when 24-karat gold jumped beyond Dh543. By midweek, the rally peaked at Dh558.50, marking a new all-time high for Dubai bullion before easing back on Thursday.

At 9.15 am, the 24-karat variety was quoted at Dh553 per gram, down from Dh558.50 on Wednesday, while 22-karat gold eased to Dh512.25 from Dh517. The pullback follows a strong rally that gathered pace through the first half of January, driven by safe-haven demand and momentum in global precious metals markets.

