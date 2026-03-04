UAE markets reopen after suspension. Traders brace for volatile session.

DFM and ADX reopen after two day halt amid regional tensions and oil rally
Dubai: Trading across the UAE’s main stock exchanges resumes today after regulators imposed a two day suspension designed to shield markets from sharp volatility during a period of escalating geopolitical tensions across the Middle East.
Investors will return to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market on Wednesday following the precautionary halt announced earlier this week by regulators. Authorities paused trading across the country on Monday and Tuesday while monitoring rapidly developing events in the region.
The temporary closure was designed to prevent sudden liquidity shocks and give investors time to digest news of military developments involving Iran, the US and Israel.
Market participants now expect a period of intense price discovery when trading resumes.
Ahmad Assiri, Research Strategist at Pepperstone, said the reopening will likely begin with heightened activity.
“Traders should expect a volatile price discovery phase during the first hour as the market reconciles two days of global and regional news. Volumes will likely be considerably higher than average as pent up orders are executed.”
Temporary market closures are sometimes used by regulators during geopolitical or financial shocks to prevent disorderly trading conditions. The pause allows investors and institutions time to assess developments before markets reopen.
“The signal to the market is clear in my view, the authorities are prioritising orderly price discovery over volatility rollercoaster,” Assiri said.
Market participants spent the past two days assessing regional developments while watching global markets and energy prices react to the escalating conflict.
Regional investors have been closely watching the performance of the Saudi stock market during the UAE closure.
The Saudi benchmark index initially dropped sharply after tensions escalated, falling about five percent on Sunday before stabilising and posting gains by Tuesday.
Assiri believes that recovery pattern may influence the UAE reopening.
“Because the Saudi market has already absorbed the initial shock, recovering from a 5% Sunday drop to post gains by Tuesday, the UAE reopening is expected to follow this recovery template to some extent.”
Investors are therefore approaching the reopening with a mix of caution and optimism while evaluating sector specific developments.
Attention is likely to concentrate on sectors that traditionally act as stabilising forces during periods of uncertainty.
Energy companies could receive support from rising oil prices, which have surged amid fears of supply disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.
Assiri said the performance of major energy producers in the region could offer clues.
“In Saudi Arabia, Aramco surged during the UAE market closure, suggesting that ADNOC and TAQA may see similar support.”
Banks may also draw attention from investors seeking stability during periods of geopolitical stress.
GCC banking systems remain resilient, supported by strong capital buffers and reliable access to funding markets. Financial institutions across the region have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to maintain liquidity even during periods of market turbulence.
Assiri noted that financial markets often require time to absorb such developments.
“The widening scope of conflict in the Middle East continues to cast a shadow over regional financial markets exerting tangible pressure on various asset classes.”
Corporate earnings may eventually reflect these developments depending on how long tensions persist and which industries are most affected.
Energy markets remain a central factor shaping investor expectations.
The possibility of maritime disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz has raised concerns about global oil supply. A prolonged disruption could tighten global energy markets and push prices higher.
Assiri said such dynamics could influence investor behaviour.
“The global energy market faces the prospect of a supply crisis should maritime disruptions persist through the Strait of Hormuz and existing oil inventories on sailing vessels become depleted.”
“The yellow metal received some support from Asian buyers early session following a broad sell off in assets, including commodities, which led to the liquidation of some leveraged positions and a brief price dip near the $5,000 per ounce threshold.”
He added that prices quickly stabilised once buying returned.
“Gold regained its balance to trade up to roughly $5,200, returning to the range recorded last Friday prior to the recent geopolitical development.”
Market participants are therefore preparing for a busy trading session when the UAE exchanges reopen. Volumes are expected to rise as investors execute orders accumulated during the two day suspension while reassessing regional risks and global market signals.
Assiri believes the broader outlook for UAE markets remains positive despite short term volatility.
“The takeaway is that the UAE market remains fundamentally strong.”
He added that investors should view the reopening within the wider regional context.
“By looking at the Saudi roadmap, which showed that the initial selling was short lived and replaced by a focus on oil price driven gains, investors can approach the DFM and ADX reopening with a balanced perspective.”