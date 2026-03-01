Developments have prompted precautionary measures across key sectors
Abu Dhabi: The Capital Market Authority has announced that the country’s stock markets will be closed on Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3, including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.
The authority said the decision was taken in line with its regulatory and supervisory mandate and in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.
It added that it will continue to closely monitor regional developments, assess the situation on an ongoing basis and take any additional measures as required in light of evolving circumstances.
The Capital Market Authority also urged all stakeholders to follow its official channels, as well as those of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, for any further updates.
The move comes amid heightened regional tensions following escalating military confrontations involving Iran, the United States and Israel, as well as a series of retaliatory strikes and security incidents affecting several countries across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.
These developments have prompted precautionary measures across key sectors in the region to safeguard stability, ensure the continuity of essential services and protect financial and economic systems.