GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE air defences intercept 10 ballistic missiles, 26 UAVs

United Arab Emirates thwarts missile and drone attacks launched from Iran

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE air defences intercept 10 ballistic missiles, 26 UAVs

ABU DHABI: The UAE air defence systems on 12 March intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 278 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,540 UAVs.

These attacks have resulted in six fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 131 minor to moderate injuries among nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana and Indonesia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu dhabi skyline

UAE intercepts 10 ballistic missiles, 26 drones

1m read
Watch: UAE air defences intercept Iranian drones

Watch: UAE air defences intercept Iranian drones

1m read
US–Israel war on Iran Day 5: What you need to know

US–Israel war on Iran Day 5: What you need to know

3m read
A photograph shows the Abu Dhabi skyline

UAE intercepts 11 ballistic missiles, 123 drones today

2m read