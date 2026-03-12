GOLD/FOREX
UAE's air defences intercept 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones on March 12

To date, Iranian aggression has cost six lives in the UAE

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Abu dhabi skyline
The UAE air defence systems today engaged 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones launched from Iran, the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 278 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,540 drones. These attacks have resulted in six fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 131 minor to moderate injuries among nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana and Indonesia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
