Etihad extends suspension of Abu Dhabi flights amid regional airspace disruption

Passengers advised not to travel unless contacted; rebooking and refunds available

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Check flight status, rebook or claim refund as airline cites safety concerns
Supplied

Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2:00pm UAE time on Wednesday, 4 March, citing ongoing regional airspace disruptions.

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted directly by the airline with confirmed instructions.

Guidance for travellers:

  • Check your flight status at etihad.com before heading to the airport.

  • Ensure contact details are up to date in your booking.

  • Guests with tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, for travel up to 7 March, may rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights up to 18 March.

  • Refund requests for flights until 7 March can be submitted via Etihad’s online form or through travel agents.

Etihad warned of a high volume of calls and encouraged travellers seeking refunds to use the online form to avoid delays.

The airline reaffirmed that safety remains the top priority, and services will resume only once all criteria are met.

