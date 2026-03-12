GOLD/FOREX
UAE air defences intercept six ballistic missiles, seven cruise missiles, 39 UAVs

Missile interceptions highlight UAE's robust defence readiness

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
@WAMNEWS_ENG

ABU DHABI: The UAE air defence systems intercepted on Wednesday (11 March 2026) 13 missiles — six ballistic missiles and seven cruise missiles — as well as 39 drones, launched from Iran.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have intercepted 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,514 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

These attacks have resulted in six fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 131 minor to moderate injuries among nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana and Indonesia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.

US-Israel-Iran war

