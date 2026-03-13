UAE warns public about growing threat of destructive ‘wiper’ cyberattacks

Cybersecurity Council warns of rising wiper malware risks in UAE
The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned of the rising risks linked to destructive cyber threats known as “wiper malware,” urging individuals and organisations to strengthen their digital safety practices.
In a recent statement, the council said such attacks are designed to delete or damage data and disrupt digital systems and services. These incidents can affect daily online use and may also interrupt business operations, especially where cyber readiness is limited.
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Officials explained that cyber threats are changing in nature. While many attacks in the past focused on stealing information or gaining unauthorised access, some recent threats are aimed at causing direct damage.
Wiper malware is one example. It can erase files or corrupt systems, which may lead to service shutdowns and delays in restoring normal operations. Recovery can be more difficult in organisations that do not have tested backup systems or clear response plans.
The council noted that the impact of such attacks can be serious. Individuals may lose personal data and important files. Businesses and institutions may face interruptions to services and operational processes, which can create added pressure on technical teams during recovery.
Cybersecurity specialists describe wiper malware as a highly destructive form of malicious software. Instead of trying to steal data or demand payment, the main aim is to permanently destroy information and disrupt services.
Once inside a device or network, the malware may delete files, damage operating systems, or overwrite key disk structures that allow computers to start normally. Some types can also spread quickly across networks, infecting many machines within a short period.
This makes recovery extremely difficult. Even advanced technical tools may not be able to restore lost data after a successful attack. In large organisations, such incidents can halt essential operations and cause financial losses, system repair costs, and reputational damage.
Experts say several major global cyber incidents have involved similar destructive attacks, targeting sectors such as energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure. These cases show how quickly such threats can escalate and affect critical services.
The council stressed that reducing cyber risks starts with simple preventive actions. Users were advised to update systems and software regularly and fix known security gaps. They were also urged to be careful when opening links or attachments from unknown sources.
Maintaining secure backups is another key step. Officials said backups should be stored separately and tested regularly to ensure they can be used if systems are affected. Organisations were also encouraged to develop clear cyber incident response plans and monitor networks to detect unusual activity early.
The advisory forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cyber resilience across the country. The council highlighted the importance of promoting safe digital behaviour and increasing awareness about modern cyber risks.
It said destructive cyberattacks may go beyond technical systems, affecting everyday digital activities and the continuity of services. For this reason, both individuals and organisations are encouraged to stay informed and take practical steps to protect their data.
Reaffirming its message, the council said prevention and early readiness remain the first line of defence against cyber threats. By following secure digital practices and strengthening protection measures, users can help reduce potential damage and support a safer online environment.