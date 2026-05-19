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UAE urges UN Security Council action after Barakah terrorist attack

UAE calls on Security Council to condemn this dangerous escalation in the strongest terms

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The UAE affirmed that it will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances.
The UAE affirmed that it will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE is participating today in the emergency session of the United Nations Security Council following the treacherous terrorist attack that targeted an electricity generator located outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region of the UAE.

The UAE called on the Security Council to condemn this dangerous escalation in the strongest terms, stressing that targeting nuclear facilities designated for peaceful purposes constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, while also posing a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.

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The UAE affirmed that it will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, underscoring its firm commitment to confronting any attack targeting its vital facilities and civilian infrastructure.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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