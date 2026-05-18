Regional allies condemn drone attack on UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Plant, pledge full solidarity

Regional partners hail UAE defences, urge global action to protect vital sites
A number of countries including Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and reaffirmed full solidarity with the country.
On Sunday, the State of Kuwait strongly condemned the drone attack that targeted an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al-Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.
In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Kuwait's Foreign Ministry described the attack as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates and a serious threat to regional security and stability.
The ministry also noted that targeting peaceful nuclear energy facilities constitutes a clear breach of international law, international humanitarian law, and the UN Charter, given the grave risks it may pose to civilians, the environment, and regional and international security.
Attacks on vital and civilian infrastructure are condemned and rejected under all legal standards, it added.
The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability, and to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Also on Sunday, Jordan condemned the drone attack that sparked a fire outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, calling it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates and a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.
The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs said in a statement that Jordan stands in full solidarity with the UAE and supports all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom's condemnation in the strongest terms of the drone attack on the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in a fire breaking out outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.
In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom reaffirmed its categorical rejection of these blatant attacks, which threaten the region's security and stability.
It stressed its solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
The Kingdom of Bahrain also strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist drone attack against the United Arab Emirates, which caused a fire on the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra region.
In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, the principles of good neighbourliness, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.
The Ministry commended Abu Dhabi’s air defence forces for the highly professional response and swift precautionary measures that maintained the highest safety standards, resulting in no casualties and no impact on radiological safety levels.
The Ministry reaffirmed Bahrain's absolute solidarity with the UAE, expressing full support for all legitimate measures taken to safeguard the UAE's sovereignty, security, and vital infrastructure against ongoing aggression.
It also emphasised that this stance is rooted in longstanding ties and renewed its call for enhanced regional and international cooperation to protect civilians and vital facilities, and to sustain global and regional peace.
The UAE’s air defences intercepted three drones, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.
The Ministry said the drones entered the country from the western border on May 17, 2026, adding that two were successfully intercepted while the third struck an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region.
The ministry said investigations were under way to determine the source of the attacks and that further details would be announced once inquiries were completed.
The ministry said it remained fully prepared to respond to any threats and would firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security, sovereignty and stability, while protecting its national interests and capabilities.