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UAE air defences engage three drones, intercept two

A drone struck a generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE air defences engage three drones, intercept two

The UAE’s air defences intercepted three drones, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The Ministry said the drones entered the country from the western border on May 17, 2026, adding that two were successfully intercepted while the third struck an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region.

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The ministry said investigations were under way to determine the source of the attacks and that further details would be announced once inquiries were completed.

The ministry said it remained fully prepared to respond to any threats and would firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security, sovereignty and stability, while protecting its national interests and capabilities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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