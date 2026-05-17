UAE air defences engage three drones, intercept two

A drone struck a generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant
The UAE’s air defences intercepted three drones, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.
The Ministry said the drones entered the country from the western border on May 17, 2026, adding that two were successfully intercepted while the third struck an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region.
The ministry said investigations were under way to determine the source of the attacks and that further details would be announced once inquiries were completed.
The ministry said it remained fully prepared to respond to any threats and would firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security, sovereignty and stability, while protecting its national interests and capabilities.