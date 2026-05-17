Digital ‘catastrophe’?: Iran now eyes internet cables beneath Hormuz

Subsea cables are fiber-optic lines laid across the ocean floor to carry internet and data traffic between continents.

They handle nearly all global internet communications, including banking transactions, cloud computing, video calls and streaming.

Specialised cable-laying ships place the cables along carefully mapped seabed routes.

In shallow waters, cables are often buried under the seabed to protect them from anchors and fishing activity.

The cables transmit data using pulses of light through optical fibers at extremely high speeds.

Repeater stations placed along the route boost signals over long distances.

If damaged, repair ships must locate the fault, retrieve the cable from the seabed and splice it back together.