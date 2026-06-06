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Israeli airstrike kills several Lebanese military personnel, including officer

Drone and airstrikes hit multiple sites in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

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Israeli airstrike kills several Lebanese military personnel, including officer

Several Lebanese military personnel, including an officer, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a military vehicle on the Khardali-Nabatieh road in south Lebanon, the Lebanese Army said in a statement on Saturday.

"A Lebanese Army officer holding the rank of brigadier general and his driver were killed in an airstrike that targeted his four-wheel-drive vehicle on the Khardali-Jarmaq (a municipality in Nabatieh) road," Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The agency also reported a separate drone strike targeting the Al Khalla area in the town of Jouaya in Tyre district.

Israeli strikes have continued across parts of southern Lebanon since a ceasefire was first announced on 16th April and subsequently extended twice.

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