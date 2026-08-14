Hormuz crisis: What UAE residents need to know this evening (August 14)

Maritime tensions, drone strikes and airline changes disrupt Gulf travel routes
Dubai: Friday saw a steady stream of updates across the region, from maritime developments in the Strait of Hormuz to further adjustments on regional flight schedules. Airlines continue to advise passengers to check their flight status before travelling, while energy markets remain in focus.
Here's a round-up of the key developments UAE residents should know this evening.
ADNOC confirmed that two of its vessels were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening. No injuries were reported and the situation was brought under control.
The attack drew widespread condemnation across the region on Friday. Saudi Arabia held Iran fully responsible for the consequences of continuing such attacks, describing them as a dangerous escalation and a grave violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirms freedom of navigation for commercial vessels through the strait. The Arab League called the targeting a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law, while GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned what he termed a brutal Iranian attack and warned that repeated strikes on maritime navigation and property represent an unacceptable escalation.
Qatar and Jordan issued similar statements. Arab Parliament President Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi affirmed full solidarity with the UAE and support for all legitimate measures it takes to protect its security and citizens.
Maritime intelligence firm Kpler reported that just 13 vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, up from nine on Wednesday but still far below normal levels. Nine of those used an Iranian-approved shipping route despite US warnings, while four sailed with tracking transponders switched off.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday that a tanker was struck by a drone while travelling outbound through the strait. The vessel sustained minor damage, all crew were safe and accounted for, and no environmental impact was reported. UKMTO has advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution.
Pollution concerns are also growing, with oil washing ashore near Qeshm Island and a major spill reported off Oman.
Airlines continue to adjust schedules on regional routes, while UAE hub operations largely continue.
Etihad Airways said flights EY643 and EY644 between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Bahrain International Airport will operate as scheduled. Flights EY641, EY642, EY645, EY646, EY647 and EY648 have been cancelled until August 21, with teams assisting affected passengers on alternative arrangements.
Emirates has not yet published status information for selected Dubai services, including Dubai to Kuwait and Dubai to Bahrain. The airline said flight status for affected routes will be available 24 hours before departure. Dubai-bound passengers can change travel dates without a fee an unlimited number of times under measures introduced on August 10, though fare and tax differences may apply.
Air Arabia has confirmed cancellations on G9107 (Sharjah to Bahrain), G9068 and G9124 (Sharjah to Kuwait), G9132 (Sharjah to Doha) and 3L020 (Abu Dhabi to Kuwait).
flydubai said flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled, and is advising passengers departing Dubai to arrive at least four hours before departure during the summer peak.
Among international carriers, British Airways has suspended Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman flights until October 25. Philippine Airlines' Dubai services remain suspended until October 2, Air France's Dubai and Beirut flights are paused until August 18, Singapore Airlines has pushed its Dubai resumption to October 24, and Air Canada does not expect to resume Dubai services until mid-January 2027. Turkish Airlines has resumed Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights, though services to Iran remain suspended.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its conflict-zone advisory covering Gulf airspace until August 31, citing risks linked to missile and drone activity.
Passengers should factor in tighter security ahead of India's 80th Independence Day on Saturday. Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have advised travellers to arrive early, and Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have asked passengers to allow extra time for screening and check-in. India has also relaunched its Air Suvidha portal as Air Suvidha 2.0, requiring international passengers to complete a mandatory online health declaration before arrival.
Oil prices edged higher on Friday while the dollar slipped, with global markets trading mixed in thin summer conditions as investors weigh US interest rate expectations against a conflict showing little sign of ending. The IEA has warned that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is becoming increasingly urgent as global stockpiles fall.
Iraq offered a rare positive signal, with Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair saying exports have averaged two million barrels per day since the start of August, around 26 million barrels in total, and the highest daily rate since the crisis began.
The Washington Post reported that the US has lost at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones since the conflict began on February 28, close to a quarter of its operational fleet and a potential loss of more than $1.3 billion. Not all were downed by hostile fire, as some crashed after losing the communication link with their operators. Several were reportedly shot down over the Strait of Hormuz, with officials said to be surprised by the accuracy of the attacks.
There is also growing scrutiny of conditions aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, now in its ninth month of deployment and due to be replaced in the region by the George Washington.
Check your flight status before leaving home, and again before heading to the airport.
Complete online check-in where available.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or four hours for flydubai flights from DXB.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration during the summer peak.
Keep your contact details updated with your airline so you receive real-time alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute schedule changes.
Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as schedules can change rapidly.