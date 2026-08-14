Hormuz crisis: What UAE residents need to know this evening (August 14)

The Washington Post reported that the US has lost at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones since the conflict began on February 28, close to a quarter of its operational fleet and a potential loss of more than $1.3 billion. Not all were downed by hostile fire, as some crashed after losing the communication link with their operators. Several were reportedly shot down over the Strait of Hormuz, with officials said to be surprised by the accuracy of the attacks.