The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) until August 31, advising EU airlines not to operate in the airspace of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, as well as parts of the Gulf of Oman.

It warned that travellers in the region should be prepared for flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions, while those planning to travel to or through the Middle East should closely monitor airline and airport updates.

Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Beirut remain suspended until August 18, while services to and from Riyadh are suspended until August 14. The airline says operations will resume only after further security assessments and is offering affected passengers free rebooking or refunds.

For travellers heading to destinations across the Gulf and wider Middle East, the safest approach remains checking directly with their airline for the latest updates before setting off for the airport, as schedules continue to change at short notice.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.