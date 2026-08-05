Airlines continue adjusting schedules as Gulf tensions and airspace restrictions persist
While most flights continue to operate normally, several services by Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia remain cancelled or delayed as airlines continue to adjust schedules amid ongoing airspace restrictions and operational challenges linked to the regional security situation.
The disruptions come as diplomatic efforts to ease tensions around the Strait of Hormuz gather pace.
Iran and Oman have said discussions on a new shipping framework for the strategic waterway are progressing positively, while Qatar said mediators are circulating draft language for a broader US-Iran agreement.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also cited reopening the Strait of Hormuz as an immediate priority, even as the US Navy continues to maintain restrictions on Iranian maritime traffic.
Emirates has cancelled several flights from Dubai, including services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Dammam. The affected flights are:
EK823 – Dubai to Dammam
EK835 – Dubai to Bahrain
EK837 – Dubai to Bahrain
EK839 – Dubai to Bahrain
EK853 – Dubai to Kuwait
EK855 – Dubai to Kuwait
EK857 – Dubai to Kuwait
EK859 – Dubai to Kuwait
The airline has advised passengers to check the latest flight status through its official channels before travelling to the airport.
Etihad continues to suspend selected services due to operational reasons. Cancelled flights include:
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain
EY653 Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
EY654 Kuwait–Abu Dhabi
The airline has not indicated when Kuwait and Bahrain services will resume and says affected passengers are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements.
The following flydubai services have been cancelled:
FZ711A – Dubai to Tbilisi
FZ811A – Dubai to Abha
FZ033 – Dubai to Salalah
Air Arabia has cancelled several flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, including services to Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha and Abha.
Affected flights include:
G9068 – Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124 – Sharjah to Kuwait
G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain
G9195 – Sharjah to Abha
G9081 – Sharjah to Doha
G9138 – Sharjah to Doha
3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
Airlines across the Gulf are continuing to modify operations.
Qatar Airways has extended the temporary suspension of passenger flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait until August 7.
Oman Air says technical issues, combined with temporary restrictions on certain air routes, continue to affect parts of its network, resulting in delays and cancellations.
The airline says affected passengers are being contacted through WhatsApp, SMS and email, with some travellers being rebooked onto other airlines where possible.
Jazeera Airways has advised passengers to arrive at the airport no more than three hours before their revised departure time, while Saudia said it continues to review operations to improve schedule reliability.
International authorities continue to urge caution as the regional security situation evolves.
The US Department of State has also issued a worldwide security advisory, urging Americans to exercise increased caution because of heightened tensions in the Middle East.
It warned that travellers in the region should be prepared for flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions, while those planning to travel to or through the Middle East should closely monitor airline and airport updates.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) until August 31, advising EU airlines not to operate in the airspace of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, as well as parts of the Gulf of Oman.
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office continues to advise travellers to monitor official updates before travelling to the Middle East.
Airlines are also continuing to follow operational guidance linked to regional airspace restrictions and evolving security assessments.
Several international carriers have also extended flight suspensions to destinations across the Gulf as they continue to assess the security situation and airspace restrictions.
Here are the most recent updates:
Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Beirut remain suspended until August 18, while services to and from Riyadh are suspended until August 14. The airline says operations will resume only after further security assessments and is offering affected passengers free rebooking or refunds.
Lufthansa Group – Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Riyadh, Doha and Dammam remain suspended until October 24. Services to Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv are also affected.
British Airways – Customers travelling to several Middle East destinations can change their travel dates or claim a refund under the airline's flexible booking policy. The waiver currently applies to eligible bookings through October 31.
Singapore Airlines – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice because of the evolving regional security situation.
Air Canada – Services to Dubai remain suspended as the airline continues to monitor developments in the region.
Cathay Pacific – Flights between Hong Kong and Dubai remain suspended until further notice.
Finnair – The airline continues to suspend services to Dubai while reviewing regional security conditions.
ITA Airways – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice.
Turkish Airlines – Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, although services to Iran remain suspended.
KLM – Continues to monitor the regional security situation and adjust operations as necessary, contacting affected passengers directly if their flights are impacted.
Although diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the Gulf are gaining momentum, airlines continue to operate cautiously because of ongoing airspace restrictions, evolving security assessments and operational challenges.
Carriers have been rerouting aircraft to avoid conflict zones, leading to longer flight times, changes to crew scheduling and aircraft rotations, and occasional cancellations. Technical issues and operational adjustments at some regional airlines have added to the disruption.
While commercial aviation across the UAE remains largely operational, airlines continue to review their schedules daily as the regional situation evolves.
UAE airports are advising passengers to:
Arrive at least three hours before departure.
Check flight status before leaving home.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Use online check-in and airline mobile apps where available.
Keep contact details updated to receive real-time flight notifications.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also reminded passengers to allow extra time for their journeys as summer travel demand remains high.
For travellers heading to destinations across the Gulf and wider Middle East, the safest approach remains checking directly with their airline for the latest updates before setting off for the airport, as schedules continue to change at short notice.