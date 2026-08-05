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Flying from the UAE today? Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai flights cancellations, advisories

Airlines continue adjusting schedules as Gulf tensions and airspace restrictions persist

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
5 MIN READ
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Airlines continue to revise flight schedules due to operational constraints and temporary airspace restrictions across parts of the Gulf region.
Airlines continue to revise flight schedules due to operational constraints and temporary airspace restrictions across parts of the Gulf region.
ANI

While most flights continue to operate normally, several services by Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia remain cancelled or delayed as airlines continue to adjust schedules amid ongoing airspace restrictions and operational challenges linked to the regional security situation.

US-Iran tensions: What is the latest?

The disruptions come as diplomatic efforts to ease tensions around the Strait of Hormuz gather pace.

Iran and Oman have said discussions on a new shipping framework for the strategic waterway are progressing positively, while Qatar said mediators are circulating draft language for a broader US-Iran agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also cited reopening the Strait of Hormuz as an immediate priority, even as the US Navy continues to maintain restrictions on Iranian maritime traffic.

What UAE, regional airlines are doing

Emirates

Emirates has cancelled several flights from Dubai, including services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Dammam. The affected flights are:

  • EK823 – Dubai to Dammam

  • EK835 – Dubai to Bahrain

  • EK837 – Dubai to Bahrain

  • EK839 – Dubai to Bahrain

  • EK853 – Dubai to Kuwait

  • EK855 – Dubai to Kuwait

  • EK857 – Dubai to Kuwait

  • EK859 – Dubai to Kuwait

The airline has advised passengers to check the latest flight status through its official channels before travelling to the airport.

Etihad Airways

Etihad continues to suspend selected services due to operational reasons. Cancelled flights include:

  • Flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain

  • EY653 Abu Dhabi–Kuwait

  • EY654 Kuwait–Abu Dhabi

The airline has not indicated when Kuwait and Bahrain services will resume and says affected passengers are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements.

flydubai

The following flydubai services have been cancelled:

  • FZ711A – Dubai to Tbilisi

  • FZ811A – Dubai to Abha

  • FZ033 – Dubai to Salalah

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has cancelled several flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, including services to Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha and Abha.

Affected flights include:

  • G9068 – Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9124 – Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain

  • G9195 – Sharjah to Abha

  • G9081 – Sharjah to Doha

  • G9138 – Sharjah to Doha

  • 3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

Regional airlines

Airlines across the Gulf are continuing to modify operations.

Qatar Airways has extended the temporary suspension of passenger flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait until August 7.

Oman Air says technical issues, combined with temporary restrictions on certain air routes, continue to affect parts of its network, resulting in delays and cancellations.

The airline says affected passengers are being contacted through WhatsApp, SMS and email, with some travellers being rebooked onto other airlines where possible.

Jazeera Airways has advised passengers to arrive at the airport no more than three hours before their revised departure time, while Saudia said it continues to review operations to improve schedule reliability.

International travel advisories

International authorities continue to urge caution as the regional security situation evolves.

The US Department of State has also issued a worldwide security advisory, urging Americans to exercise increased caution because of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

It warned that travellers in the region should be prepared for flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions, while those planning to travel to or through the Middle East should closely monitor airline and airport updates.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) until August 31, advising EU airlines not to operate in the airspace of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, as well as parts of the Gulf of Oman.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office continues to advise travellers to monitor official updates before travelling to the Middle East.

Airlines are also continuing to follow operational guidance linked to regional airspace restrictions and evolving security assessments.

What international airlines are doing

Several international carriers have also extended flight suspensions to destinations across the Gulf as they continue to assess the security situation and airspace restrictions.

Here are the most recent updates:

  • Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Beirut remain suspended until August 18, while services to and from Riyadh are suspended until August 14. The airline says operations will resume only after further security assessments and is offering affected passengers free rebooking or refunds.

  • Lufthansa Group – Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Riyadh, Doha and Dammam remain suspended until October 24. Services to Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv are also affected.

  • British Airways – Customers travelling to several Middle East destinations can change their travel dates or claim a refund under the airline's flexible booking policy. The waiver currently applies to eligible bookings through October 31.

  • Singapore Airlines – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice because of the evolving regional security situation.

  • Air Canada – Services to Dubai remain suspended as the airline continues to monitor developments in the region.

  • Cathay Pacific – Flights between Hong Kong and Dubai remain suspended until further notice.

  • Finnair – The airline continues to suspend services to Dubai while reviewing regional security conditions.

  • ITA Airways – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice.

  • Turkish Airlines – Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, although services to Iran remain suspended.

  • KLM – Continues to monitor the regional security situation and adjust operations as necessary, contacting affected passengers directly if their flights are impacted.

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What is causing the disruptions?

Although diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the Gulf are gaining momentum, airlines continue to operate cautiously because of ongoing airspace restrictions, evolving security assessments and operational challenges.

Carriers have been rerouting aircraft to avoid conflict zones, leading to longer flight times, changes to crew scheduling and aircraft rotations, and occasional cancellations. Technical issues and operational adjustments at some regional airlines have added to the disruption.

While commercial aviation across the UAE remains largely operational, airlines continue to review their schedules daily as the regional situation evolves.

What travellers should keep in mind

UAE airports are advising passengers to:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure.

  • Check flight status before leaving home.

  • Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

  • Use online check-in and airline mobile apps where available.

  • Keep contact details updated to receive real-time flight notifications.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also reminded passengers to allow extra time for their journeys as summer travel demand remains high.

For travellers heading to destinations across the Gulf and wider Middle East, the safest approach remains checking directly with their airline for the latest updates before setting off for the airport, as schedules continue to change at short notice.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE TravelUS-Israel-Iran war

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