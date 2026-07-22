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Flying soon? These international airlines have extended Middle East flight suspensions

Several airlines have delayed Dubai and Gulf services, with some paused until October

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
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Flying soon? These international airlines have extended Middle East flight suspensions
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Dubai: Travellers with bookings to and from Dubai and other Middle East cities are facing longer disruptions after several international airlines extended route suspensions into August, September and October.

Some carriers have also reduced frequencies, postponed new routes or changed rebooking plans. Passengers should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport because resumption dates remain subject to change.

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Aegean Airlines

Aegean Airlines has cancelled Dubai flights through August 31.

Air Astana

Air Astana has suspended flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until August 31, citing conditions in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region.

“Passengers are entitled to a full refund at the point of purchase, free rebooking to later dates, or rebooking to other international destinations operated by Air Astana,” the airline said.

Air Canada

Air Canada has extended the suspension of flights linking Toronto with Dubai and Tel Aviv until October 24.

Affected passengers have been advised to contact the airline to review their rebooking and refund options.

Air France

Air France plans to resume Dubai services on July 27, while Riyadh flights remain suspended until July 24 and Beirut operations until August 2.

“The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation locally, which is rapidly evolving,” the airline said.

AirBaltic

AirBaltic has suspended services between Riga and Dubai.

British Airways

British Airways flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv remain suspended until October 31.

The airline will cut its Doha schedule to one daily flight from August 1, while Riyadh services will drop from two daily flights to one from August 8.

British Airways has permanently ended its Jeddah service.

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific has extended the suspension of Dubai flights until October 24 and Riyadh services until October 25.

The two routes had previously been expected to return on September 1.

“Affected travellers will be offered the flexibility to rebook, reroute or refund their tickets. Cathay will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the airline said.

Finnair

Finnair has suspended flights between Helsinki and Dubai until October 24.

The airline’s Doha service will remain suspended during the winter season for commercial reasons. Customers booked between October 3 and March 27, 2027, are expected to be rerouted, mainly on Qatar Airways-operated flights.

ITA Airways

ITA Airways has suspended its Dubai service until October 24.

KLM

KLM flights to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam remain suspended until August 23.

The airline continues to avoid Iranian, Iraqi and Israeli airspace, along with parts of the Arabian Gulf, and has adjusted its regional schedule.

Affected passengers may rebook or seek a refund, depending on their ticket conditions.

Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai remain suspended until September 13.

Services operated by Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran remain suspended until October 24.

Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss have resumed Tel Aviv flights, while Brussels Airlines continues to suspend services to the city.

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines has resumed flights between Manila and Doha, while Dubai services remain suspended until October 2.

Scoot

Scoot has suspended flights between Singapore and Jeddah until August 8.

Passengers affected by cancellations may request a refund or move their booking to another Scoot flight.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of Dubai flights until October 24. Services had previously been expected to return on August 2.

The carrier has also postponed the launch of its Riyadh route until December 1.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said.

Passengers whose flights are cancelled will be moved to alternative services or may request a refund for the unused portion of their ticket.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Damascus, Beirut and Amman, while services to Iran remain suspended.

“Some of our flights to and from Iran and the surrounding region have been cancelled. The current situation in the region's airspace is being monitored in real-time, and additional flight cancellations may occur,” the airline said.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman remain suspended, with operations expected to resume during September.

Passengers with confirmed bookings should continue checking airline websites, apps and airport departure boards. Those affected by cancellations should contact the operating carrier directly to confirm whether they are eligible for rebooking, rerouting or a refund.

- With inputs from agencies.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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