Flying today from UAE? Flight updates, new cancellations, airline changes explained

The latest development comes from British Airways and Singapore Airlines, both of which have extended the suspension of flights to destinations in the region until October, signalling that airlines remain cautious despite a gradual easing of tensions elsewhere.

Dubai: Travellers flying to and from the UAE are facing another week of changing travel plans, with major international airlines extending flight suspensions, new health requirements coming into force for passengers travelling to India, and carriers across the region continuing to adjust schedules as security concerns persist.

British travellers are advised to monitor local developments, follow instructions from local authorities, keep travel plans under review and ensure travel documents are up to date. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) also warns travellers to avoid security and military sites and be prepared to take shelter if advised.

The UK has updated its travel advice for the Middle East, saying that while the US and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the security situation remains unpredictable and hostilities could resume with little warning.against official government advice.

Canada updated its Saudi Arabia advisory on 14 July, urging a high degree of caution nationwide and advising against non-essential travel to Abha Airport itself, all travel within 30km of the Yemen border, and non-essential travel between 30km and 80km of it. Al Qatif Governorate and zones near the Iraqi border, Hafr Al Batin and Khafji are also flagged.

Flight operations across Saudi Arabia, particularly at Abha International Airport, are recovering following a temporary disruption caused by missile and drone attacks. While airports in Riyadh and Jeddah have generally continued to operate, regional carriers suspended select flights, and travelers are advised to verify their itinerary before traveling

No major cancellations or delays reported. The airline said it is expecting a high volume of passengers travelling from Dubai during the summer peak travel season. Emirates is currently flying to 137 destinations across 72 countries as it rebuilds its network, with rebooking or refunds available depending on booking conditions.

Etihad Airways said flight EY440 from Abu Dhabi to Manila on July 15 has been delayed due to a technical issue, with the return service, EY441 from Manila to Abu Dhabi on July 16, also delayed as a result. The airline apologised for the disruption and advised passengers to check their contact details for updates.

flynas announced the launch of new direct flights between Riyadh and Aleppo in Syria, starting August 1. It also celebrated the inauguration of direct flights between Riyadh and Alexandria. The budget carrier also celebrated the launch of direct flights between Riyadh and Munich and Budapest as part of its expanded Summer 2026 network, which features more than 25 international destinations worldwide.

The airline said the schedule would include flights between Jeddah and Dubai and between Abu Dhabi and Amman, and that return services would also operate on the same routes.

Oman Air and SalamAir have significantly boosted capacity on the popular Muscat–Salalah route for July, adding a combined 192 extra flights and 35,639 additional seats to meet peak Khareef travel demand. Together, the airlines will offer more than 4,505 seats a day on the busiest travel dates. Meanwhile, new direct international flights from Bahrain, Dubai, Dammam and Baghdad are expected to bring thousands more visitors to Salalah during the season.

Expanding to more than 160 destinations from Doha under a schedule running until September 15. Last month, the Doha-based airline announced the resumption of daily flights between its Doha home base and Philadelphia (PHL), effective August 1. It has also expanded the number of daily services between Doha and Dubai from two to five.

Increasing operations from its three UAE hubs: Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. On July 14, Air Arabia announced the inauguration of its new nonstop service between Sharjah International Airport and Rome Fiumicino Airport. Air Arabia also announced the commencement of its new double daily non-stop service connecting Sharjah International Airport with London Gatwick Airport. The inaugural flight took off on July 4.

flydubai has also announced the resumption and expansion of its network operations into Syria with the launch of a new daily non-stop service to Aleppo International Airport (ALP). It celebrated its first flight to Bangkok earlier this month.

Air France Air France plans to serve nearly 170 destinations across 73 countries during the summer 2026 season, with a 2 per cent increase in long-haul capacity driven by strong demand for North and South America and Asia. Flights to Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv and Beirut will remain suspended due to the ongoing security situation in the Middle East, with schedules subject to change based on regional developments.

IndiGo IndiGo says it plans to continue operating Gulf routes from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru while closely monitoring the regional situation. IndiGo has decided to make temporary adjustments to a limited segment of its international network including temporary suspension of operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong and Shanghai starting July 1, and Siem Reap effective July 3, until September 30. Flights to Manchester remain cancelled until August 31.

Air India / Air India Express Operating as scheduled but warning of possible airspace-related disruption. Air India Express officially launched its first direct flight from Navi Mumbai to Abu Dhabi on July 15. Air India also inked a pact with Riyadh Air “to establish the foundation for a partnership that will offer guests seamless connections between India, Saudi Arabia, and destinations beyond.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.