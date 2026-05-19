Dubai flights cut from three daily services to one amid wider Middle East schedule changes
Dubai: British Airways has reduced flights to seven destinations across the Middle East, including Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv, as the airline adjusts its summer 2026 schedule in response to ongoing regional tensions and conflict.
The airline said the changes would remain in place throughout the current summer season ending on October 24, with several routes facing major reductions or temporary suspensions.
Flights between London and Dubai will be scaled back from three daily services to one, with the regular daily schedule expected to resume on August 1 and a second daily service planned from October 16.
Services to Doha, Riyadh and Tel Aviv have also been reduced from twice daily to once daily, with normal operations expected to resume from August.
Meanwhile, flights to Bahrain and Amman have been suspended for the remainder of the summer season and are scheduled to restart on October 25.
Following what the airline described as a comprehensive operational review, British Airways also confirmed it would permanently discontinue its Jeddah route from April 24.
In a statement, the airline said the schedule changes were introduced “to provide greater clarity for our customers” amid the continuing instability in the Middle East.
The carrier added that it remained in direct contact with affected passengers and was offering a range of alternative travel options.
British Airways said it had helped thousands of customers return home since the disruption began, while also operating relief flights and adding extra capacity on key long-haul routes where possible.