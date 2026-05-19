GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

British Airways scales back services to seven Middle East cities for summer 2026

Dubai flights cut from three daily services to one amid wider Middle East schedule changes

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The airline said the changes would remain in place throughout the current summer season ending on October 24, with several routes facing major reductions or temporary suspensions.
The airline said the changes would remain in place throughout the current summer season ending on October 24, with several routes facing major reductions or temporary suspensions.
Supplied

Dubai: British Airways has reduced flights to seven destinations across the Middle East, including Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv, as the airline adjusts its summer 2026 schedule in response to ongoing regional tensions and conflict.

The airline said the changes would remain in place throughout the current summer season ending on October 24, with several routes facing major reductions or temporary suspensions.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Flights between London and Dubai will be scaled back from three daily services to one, with the regular daily schedule expected to resume on August 1 and a second daily service planned from October 16.

Services to Doha, Riyadh and Tel Aviv have also been reduced from twice daily to once daily, with normal operations expected to resume from August.

Meanwhile, flights to Bahrain and Amman have been suspended for the remainder of the summer season and are scheduled to restart on October 25.

Following what the airline described as a comprehensive operational review, British Airways also confirmed it would permanently discontinue its Jeddah route from April 24.

In a statement, the airline said the schedule changes were introduced “to provide greater clarity for our customers” amid the continuing instability in the Middle East.

The carrier added that it remained in direct contact with affected passengers and was offering a range of alternative travel options.

British Airways said it had helped thousands of customers return home since the disruption began, while also operating relief flights and adding extra capacity on key long-haul routes where possible.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The decision significantly extends the airline’s previous suspension, which had already paused services through September 7, 2026.

American Airlines halts Tel Aviv flights until 2027

1m read
UAE travellers can now fly Business Class at low fares

UAE travellers can now fly Business Class at low fares

2m read
The mood across the travel sector this week could best be described as careful optimism.

Where UAE travellers are flying for Eid and summer

4m read
Singapore Airlines said passengers affected by the cancellations will be offered alternative travel arrangements or refunds.

Singapore Airlines extends Dubai flight cancellations

1m read