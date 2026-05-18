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UAE travellers can now fly Business Class to Tokyo, Santorini, Salalah at lower fares

Etihad launches limited-time Business Class sale with round-trip fares from Dh2,990

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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UAE travellers can now fly Business Class to Tokyo, Santorini, Salalah at lower fares
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Dubai: UAE residents planning summer holidays now have a narrow booking window to secure discounted Business Class fares from Abu Dhabi to destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, after Etihad Airways launched a limited-time premium cabin sale covering peak summer travel dates.

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The sale remains open until May 20 for travel between June 1 and September 15, a period when airfares from the UAE typically rise sharply because of school holidays, Eid travel demand and summer tourism bookings.

Among the lowest fares currently available is Salalah from Dh2,990, while several European leisure destinations — including Santorini, Mykonos, Krakow and Palma de Mallorca — are available from Dh9,180. Tokyo Business Class fares start from Dh13,800.

For many UAE travellers, the pricing is notably lower than typical summer Business Class fares seen during July and August departures, particularly on Europe-bound routes.

Europe, Asia routes key

Several destinations included in the sale are among the most popular summer travel choices for UAE residents this year.

Greek island destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos continue attracting UAE travellers looking for short Mediterranean getaways, while Palma de Mallorca has seen rising demand among Gulf tourists seeking luxury beach holidays.

Japan has also emerged as a major outbound market from the UAE following strong post-pandemic tourism recovery and expanded connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Asia. Travel demand from the UAE is expected to remain elevated through summer as schools close and residents begin long-haul holiday travel.

Cheapest round trip fares

The offer applies to select destinations across Etihad’s international network from Abu Dhabi. Some of the headline round-trip fares currently available include:

  • Salalah from Dh2,990

  • Santorini from Dh9,990

  • Mykonos from Dh10,380

  • Krakow from Dh9,180

  • Palma de Mallorca from Dh9,990

  • Tokyo from Dh13,800

Additional discounted routes listed under the promotion include Milan, Rome, Paris, Madrid, Geneva, Frankfurt, Munich and Malaga. Travel analysts say discounted Business Class inventory during peak summer periods usually sells out quickly, especially on Europe routes departing from the UAE.

The sale also overlaps with a period when many UAE residents are finalising Eid Al Adha, school holiday and summer vacation travel plans. Etihad said the fares remain subject to availability and booking conditions.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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