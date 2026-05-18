UAE travellers can now fly Business Class to Tokyo, Santorini, Salalah at lower fares

Japan has also emerged as a major outbound market from the UAE following strong post-pandemic tourism recovery and expanded connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Asia. Travel demand from the UAE is expected to remain elevated through summer as schools close and residents begin long-haul holiday travel.

For many UAE travellers, the pricing is notably lower than typical summer Business Class fares seen during July and August departures, particularly on Europe-bound routes.

Among the lowest fares currently available is Salalah from Dh2,990, while several European leisure destinations — including Santorini, Mykonos, Krakow and Palma de Mallorca — are available from Dh9,180. Tokyo Business Class fares start from Dh13,800.

The sale remains open until May 20 for travel between June 1 and September 15, a period when airfares from the UAE typically rise sharply because of school holidays, Eid travel demand and summer tourism bookings.

The sale also overlaps with a period when many UAE residents are finalising Eid Al Adha, school holiday and summer vacation travel plans. Etihad said the fares remain subject to availability and booking conditions.

Additional discounted routes listed under the promotion include Milan, Rome, Paris, Madrid, Geneva, Frankfurt, Munich and Malaga. Travel analysts say discounted Business Class inventory during peak summer periods usually sells out quickly, especially on Europe routes departing from the UAE.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.