UAE travellers can now fly Business Class to Tokyo, Santorini, Salalah at lower fares

Etihad launches limited-time Business Class sale with round-trip fares from Dh2,990
Dubai: UAE residents planning summer holidays now have a narrow booking window to secure discounted Business Class fares from Abu Dhabi to destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, after Etihad Airways launched a limited-time premium cabin sale covering peak summer travel dates.
The sale remains open until May 20 for travel between June 1 and September 15, a period when airfares from the UAE typically rise sharply because of school holidays, Eid travel demand and summer tourism bookings.
Among the lowest fares currently available is Salalah from Dh2,990, while several European leisure destinations — including Santorini, Mykonos, Krakow and Palma de Mallorca — are available from Dh9,180. Tokyo Business Class fares start from Dh13,800.
For many UAE travellers, the pricing is notably lower than typical summer Business Class fares seen during July and August departures, particularly on Europe-bound routes.
Several destinations included in the sale are among the most popular summer travel choices for UAE residents this year.
Greek island destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos continue attracting UAE travellers looking for short Mediterranean getaways, while Palma de Mallorca has seen rising demand among Gulf tourists seeking luxury beach holidays.
Japan has also emerged as a major outbound market from the UAE following strong post-pandemic tourism recovery and expanded connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Asia. Travel demand from the UAE is expected to remain elevated through summer as schools close and residents begin long-haul holiday travel.
The offer applies to select destinations across Etihad’s international network from Abu Dhabi. Some of the headline round-trip fares currently available include:
Salalah from Dh2,990
Santorini from Dh9,990
Mykonos from Dh10,380
Krakow from Dh9,180
Palma de Mallorca from Dh9,990
Tokyo from Dh13,800
Additional discounted routes listed under the promotion include Milan, Rome, Paris, Madrid, Geneva, Frankfurt, Munich and Malaga. Travel analysts say discounted Business Class inventory during peak summer periods usually sells out quickly, especially on Europe routes departing from the UAE.
The sale also overlaps with a period when many UAE residents are finalising Eid Al Adha, school holiday and summer vacation travel plans. Etihad said the fares remain subject to availability and booking conditions.