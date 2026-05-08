UAE travel update: Where travellers are flying for Eid Al Adha, summer break

Travel agents also said a majority of the travel enquries are coming from expatriates who would like to fly home for the break. Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir Travels, said travellers are still willing to fly, despite concerns around the wider geopolitical situation.

Sapna Aidasai, head of marketing and PR for Pluto Travels, also said travel demand stays stable as of now. “Airlines are changing flight times sometimes, but we haven’t seen any cancellations so far. Frequencies also remain as they are for now,” said Sapna.

“Last night we had a group of clients from London who travelled as planned, and we also have ongoing departures to India. So, we continue to successfully manage and facilitate travel for our clients,” she said.

Travel companies say demand never disappeared entirely, even during the most difficult weeks of disruption. “There is some uncertainty in the travel industry currently, but we are still seeing steady activity,” said Mehar Sawlani of Richmond Travels.

The carrier is rebuilding from what it described as a “disruptive and challenging” final month of its financial year, after regional aviation was hit by major operational instability following the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran conflict in late February.

The recovery in traveller confidence is happening alongside a broader restoration of airline operations across the UAE. Emirates said it is now operating to 137 destinations across 72 countries spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.