The special A380 has already operated flights to New York and Brisbane
Dubai: Emirates has unveiled a new Airbus A380 livery featuring a giant UAE flag stretched across the fuselage of the aircraft, expanding the airline’s long-running use of national imagery on its fleet.
The design, introduced on aircraft A6-EVG, extends the airline’s existing UAE flag tail artwork across both sides of the superjumbo aircraft in a large 3D-style display.
The airline said the initiative is part of its ‘This Flag Will Always Fly’ campaign, launched in response to a nationwide initiative by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum encouraging citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag as a symbol of unity and solidarity during recent regional challenges.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, said: “We’re proud to respond to HH Sheikh Mohammad’s call to raise the flag as a tribute to the UAE’s unity and strength. Since our inception, every Emirates aircraft has proudly carried the UAE flag wherever it flies."
"This new livery is our way of honouring a home that has given us so much, and a nation that stands as proof of what is possible when we collectively choose, every day, to reach higher. There is no greater stage for our flag than in the skies, and no greater privilege for Emirates than to fly it with pride," says Sheikh Ahmed.
The special livery has already operated flights to New York and Brisbane and will gradually appear on more A380 routes across the Emirates network.
The Airbus A380 is currently the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft, making the new design one of the most visible UAE aviation liveries to operate internationally.
Emirates also confirmed that plans are underway to introduce a similar UAE flag design on one of its Boeing 777 aircraft. The Boeing 777 is the second-largest commercial airliner in operation after the A380 and forms the backbone of the airline’s long-haul fleet.
The UAE flag has long been part of Emirates’ branding, appearing on the tails of all aircraft in its fleet.
This is not the first time the airline has used special aircraft liveries to mark national milestones. In 2017, Emirates introduced a customised decal of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on its 100th A380 as part of the UAE’s ‘Year of Zayed’ commemorations. Ten aircraft carried that design.
The airline also launched 40 aircraft with special liveries dedicated to Expo 2020 Dubai in the same year.