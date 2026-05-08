Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, said: “We’re proud to respond to HH Sheikh Mohammad’s call to raise the flag as a tribute to the UAE’s unity and strength. Since our inception, every Emirates aircraft has proudly carried the UAE flag wherever it flies."

The airline said the initiative is part of its ‘This Flag Will Always Fly’ campaign, launched in response to a nationwide initiative by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum encouraging citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag as a symbol of unity and solidarity during recent regional challenges.

"This new livery is our way of honouring a home that has given us so much, and a nation that stands as proof of what is possible when we collectively choose, every day, to reach higher. There is no greater stage for our flag than in the skies, and no greater privilege for Emirates than to fly it with pride," says Sheikh Ahmed.

This is not the first time the airline has used special aircraft liveries to mark national milestones. In 2017, Emirates introduced a customised decal of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on its 100th A380 as part of the UAE’s ‘Year of Zayed’ commemorations. Ten aircraft carried that design.

Emirates also confirmed that plans are underway to introduce a similar UAE flag design on one of its Boeing 777 aircraft. The Boeing 777 is the second-largest commercial airliner in operation after the A380 and forms the backbone of the airline’s long-haul fleet.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.