Its aerodynamic body shimmered under the sun, the grey metal catching the light and turning it silver. The UAE flag painted along its side looked almost alive. If I moved, it seemed to ripple. The nose was angled upward toward the sky, as if it was just as eager to get going as I was. On the side, a UAE map in the colours of the flag bore the words "The Emirates", a quiet nod to what this whole project is really about. Connecting every emirate.