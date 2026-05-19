Sneak peek: Etihad Rail’s first completed passenger rail station is here

Gulf News visits Etihad Rail’s Fujairah Station, takes ride on passenger train
Highlights
A premium lounge has been unveiled at Etihad Rail’s Fujairah station, offering a first look at passenger facilities ahead of the launch of the UAE’s national rail services.
A station signboard has been installed at Etihad Rail’s Fujairah hub, marking another step towards the upcoming launch of passenger services. The signage offers the first visible identity of the station as preparations continue ahead of operations.
Another glimpse into the future of UAE travel — media outlets also got a first look at the ticket machines that passengers will use at Etihad Rail stations once services launch.
While the machines were unveiled during the preview, key details including ticket fares, booking methods and where passengers will be able to buy or collect tickets are still under wraps for now, with more announcements expected closer to launch.
Etihad Rail’s freight network spans 11 terminals and four major ports, with passenger services from 2026 set to connect 11 UAE cities through a seamless rail system linking key urban hubs. Media were given exclusive access to the UAE’s first completed passenger station in Fujairah ahead of launch, with the Gulf News team touring the facility and taking a short ride on the passenger train for an early look at future rail travel. Follow the live updates here.
Another glimpse into the future of UAE travel — media outlets also got a first look at the ticket machines that passengers will use at Etihad Rail stations once services launch.
While the machines were unveiled during the preview, key details including ticket fares, booking methods and where passengers will be able to buy or collect tickets are still under wraps for now, with more announcements expected closer to launch.
While Etihad Rail passenger services have yet to begin and are expected to launch later this year, media outlets were given an exclusive sneak peek inside the UAE’s first completed passenger rail station — including a first look at its facilities and the long-awaited passenger train itself.
Set to revolutionise the way people travel across the UAE, the 900-kilometre rail network will stretch from Al Sila in Abu Dhabi’s western region to Fujairah on the east coast. Once operational, passenger services will connect 11 cities and regions across all seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Al Dhaid and Ras Al Khaimah.
Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Passenger services are set to launch from 2026. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.
Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.
Safety campaign
Earlier this month, Etihad Rail launched a nationwide rail safety campaign, marking a significant step in preparation for the introduction of passenger services across the country.
The campaign aims to raise awareness of safe behaviour around railway infrastructure, and will be delivered through a multi-channel approach, including broadcast, digital, and community engagement initiatives, reaching audiences across all emirates.
Etihad Rail's first passenger routes
The UAE’s initial passenger rail routes will connect Abu Dhabi with Dubai and extend to Fujairah, according to an announcement by Etihad Rail on their Instagram handle on February 2.
The initial routes will connect: Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed City with Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates station and extend eastwards to Fujairah’s Al Hilal City station.