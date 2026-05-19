Sneak peek: Etihad Rail’s first completed passenger rail station is here

Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Passenger services are set to launch from 2026. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

Safety campaign

Earlier this month, Etihad Rail launched a nationwide rail safety campaign, marking a significant step in preparation for the introduction of passenger services across the country.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of safe behaviour around railway infrastructure, and will be delivered through a multi-channel approach, including broadcast, digital, and community engagement initiatives, reaching audiences across all emirates.

Etihad Rail's first passenger routes

The UAE’s initial passenger rail routes will connect Abu Dhabi with Dubai and extend to Fujairah, according to an announcement by Etihad Rail on their Instagram handle on February 2.

The initial routes will connect: Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed City with Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates station and extend eastwards to Fujairah’s Al Hilal City station.