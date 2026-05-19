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Sneak peek: Etihad Rail’s first completed passenger rail station is here

Gulf News visits Etihad Rail’s Fujairah Station, takes ride on passenger train

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Gulf News Report
UAEtransportEtihad Rail
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Network will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE.
Network will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE.
Virendra Saklani
While passenger services for Etihad Rail have yet to begin and are expected to launch later this year, media outlets were given an exclusive sneak peek inside the UAE’s first completed passenger rail station in Fujairah, including a first look at its facilities and the long-awaited passenger train itself. The Gulf News team also visited the new station and took a short ride aboard the passenger train, offering an early glimpse into the future of rail travel in the country. Follow the live updates here.

Highlights

Sleek comfort seating aboard Etihad Rail trains

Step inside Fujairah station’s premium passenger lounge

A premium lounge has been unveiled at Etihad Rail’s Fujairah station, offering a first look at passenger facilities ahead of the launch of the UAE’s national rail services.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Etihad Rail route stops unveiled at Fujairah platform

A station signboard has been installed at Etihad Rail’s Fujairah hub, marking another step towards the upcoming launch of passenger services. The signage offers the first visible identity of the station as preparations continue ahead of operations.

Etihad Rail prepares for first passenger ride

Here’s how the ticket machines will look

Another glimpse into the future of UAE travel — media outlets also got a first look at the ticket machines that passengers will use at Etihad Rail stations once services launch.

While the machines were unveiled during the preview, key details including ticket fares, booking methods and where passengers will be able to buy or collect tickets are still under wraps for now, with more announcements expected closer to launch.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Need a taxi from the train?

Etihad Rail’s freight network spans 11 terminals and four major ports, with passenger services from 2026 set to connect 11 UAE cities through a seamless rail system linking key urban hubs. Media were given exclusive access to the UAE’s first completed passenger station in Fujairah ahead of launch, with the Gulf News team touring the facility and taking a short ride on the passenger train for an early look at future rail travel. Follow the live updates here.

Look: Inside Etihad Rail’s first Fujairah passenger station

Here’s how the ticket machines will look

Another glimpse into the future of UAE travel — media outlets also got a first look at the ticket machines that passengers will use at Etihad Rail stations once services launch.

While the machines were unveiled during the preview, key details including ticket fares, booking methods and where passengers will be able to buy or collect tickets are still under wraps for now, with more announcements expected closer to launch.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Etihad Rail unveils first look at completed Fujairah Station

While Etihad Rail passenger services have yet to begin and are expected to launch later this year, media outlets were given an exclusive sneak peek inside the UAE’s first completed passenger rail station — including a first look at its facilities and the long-awaited passenger train itself.

Set to revolutionise the way people travel across the UAE, the 900-kilometre rail network will stretch from Al Sila in Abu Dhabi’s western region to Fujairah on the east coast. Once operational, passenger services will connect 11 cities and regions across all seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Al Dhaid and Ras Al Khaimah.

UAE rail vision: 11 cities linked in new national network

Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Passenger services are set to launch from 2026. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

Safety campaign

Earlier this month, Etihad Rail launched a nationwide rail safety campaign, marking a significant step in preparation for the introduction of passenger services across the country.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of safe behaviour around railway infrastructure, and will be delivered through a multi-channel approach, including broadcast, digital, and community engagement initiatives, reaching audiences across all emirates.

Etihad Rail's first passenger routes

The UAE’s initial passenger rail routes will connect Abu Dhabi with Dubai and extend to Fujairah, according to an announcement by Etihad Rail on their Instagram handle on February 2.

The initial routes will connect: Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed City with Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates station and extend eastwards to Fujairah’s Al Hilal City station.

Zainab Husain, Features Writer ; Areeba Hashmi, Reporter ; Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor

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