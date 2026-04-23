New 42km route to serve 1.5m residents, linking old Dubai, new hubs and Etihad Rail
Dubai: Dubai has revealed its plans for its largest public transport expansion to date. Announced on Wednesday, 22 April, the Dh34 billion Dubai Metro Gold Line project is set to pass through key residential and growth hubs across old Dubai, central districts, and newer communities, while providing a vital link to the Etihad Rail.
Spanning 42 kilometres, the Gold Line will expand the Dubai Metro network by 35 per cent and it also marks a milestone as the first fully integrated, entirely underground route in Dubai.
Here is how this ambitious project will improve the commute and lives of Dubai residents, according to the latest details from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The Gold Line originates at Al Ghubaiba in old Dubai and passes through 15 strategically chosen locations, connecting some of the city's most populated and economically active zones.
The route will weave through 15 strategic locations including:
Mina Rashid
City Walk
Business Bay
Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City
Nad Al Sheba
Meydan
Al Barsha South & Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)
Jumeirah Golf Estates
The Gold Line has been planned with long-term population growth firmly in mind. The route will serve over 55 development projects and is projected to benefit more than 1.5 million people by 2040, with daily ridership expected to hit 465,000 passengers.
Currently, Dubai's metro spans 120 kilometres across the Red Line, Green Line, and Route 2020. The Gold Line adds a further 42 kilometres, bringing the total network to 162 kilometres, a significant expansion that will also increase the number of metro stations from 67 to 85 stations.
The Gold Line route connects with the Red Line at Business Bay and Jumeirah Golf Estates, and with the Green Line at Al Ghubaiba. It also links up with Etihad Rail at Meydan and Jumeirah Golf Estates, the national railway network that connects Dubai with the wider UAE.
In a boost for national connectivity, the Gold Line will link directly with the Etihad Rail network at two key hubs: Meydan and Jumeirah Golf Estates. This makes travelling between emirates easier than ever before.
One of the most practically significant benefits of the Gold Line is that it will reduce congestion on the Red Line between Burjuman and ONPASSIVE stations by 23 per cent.
This stretch is currently one of the busiest on the entire network. The Gold Line will also introduce loop services designed to improve mobility across both short and long distances, strengthening the overall coherence of the transit network.
The RTA estimates the route will remove over 40 million journeys annually from Dubai's road network, easing congestion on major arterial roads, improving air quality, reducing road accident rates, and cutting carbon emissions.
Whilst exact station locations have not yet been confirmed, the route map already signals significant upside for property owners in communities along the corridor.
Property values for both residential and commercial units in areas such as JVC, Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Al Barsha South, MBR City, and Nad Al Sheba are expected to increase by up to 20 per cent due to their proximity to a metro station.
As for wider economic growth and quality of life in Dubai, the Gold Line represents a strategic investment projected to achieve a 430 per cent cumulative economic return over 20 years of operation, driven by savings in time and fuel, as well as reductions in road accident fatality rates and carbon emissions.
The Gold Line will be the first entirely underground metro route in Dubai, running at a depth of 40 metres beneath the city.
Construction will use the latest tunnel boring machine technology to minimise surface disruption, a significant consideration for the established residential and commercial districts along the route.
The Gold Line is scheduled for inauguration on September 9, 2032. Notably, the project adheres to the highest international standards for speed of delivery, with plans to complete the Gold Line 30 per cent faster than the Blue Line.
The Dubai Metro Blue Line, currently under construction, is slated for completion by 2029. It is split into two distinct routes: a primary route of 21 kilometres and a secondary, shorter route of 9 kilometres, connecting 14 stations.
The Gold Line (2032) will complete the network alongside the existing infrastructure, which currently spans:
Red Line: 52 km
Green Line: 23 km
Route 2020: 15 km