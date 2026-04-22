New Dubai Metro Gold Line project announced

In a post on X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the Dh34 billion Gold Line project will benefit 1.5 million residents.

“Our future endeavours will not stop; rather, they will accelerate. Our plan is to build a better future for millions of people. We stand by our words and deliver on them,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

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