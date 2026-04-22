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New Dubai Metro Gold Line project announced

The project will benefit 1.5 million residents

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor and Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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New Dubai Metro Gold Line project announced

A new Dubai Metro line spanning 42km and connecting 15 key areas in Dubai was announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the Dh34 billion Gold Line project will benefit 1.5 million residents.

The project will also strengthen connectivity to 55 major real estate developments currently under construction.

Once complete, the new line will increase the length of the Dubai Metro network by 25 percent.

Scheduled to be completed on September 9, 2032, the landmark project will boost Duba’s position as the world’s best city to live in.

“Our future endeavours will not stop; rather, they will accelerate. Our plan is to build a better future for millions of people. We stand by our words and deliver on them,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
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