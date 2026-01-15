Burj Khalifa Metro station set for major upgrade

RTA and Emaar expand Dubai Mall Metro station to ease peak crowds and cut waiting times
Dubai: Dubai’s most heavily used Metro station is set for a major capacity boost, with plans now confirmed to expand the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station to handle sharply rising passenger volumes during peak periods such as New Year’s Eve, public holidays and major events.
The expansion follows a new agreement signed between the Roads and Transport Authority and Emaar Properties, aimed at easing congestion at the gateway to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, one of the city’s most visited districts.
Once completed, the station’s total area will increase from 6,700 square metres to 8,500 square metres, while hourly passenger capacity will jump from 7,250 to 12,320 travellers. Daily handling capacity will rise to 220,000 passengers, a 65% increase expected to significantly reduce bottlenecks during peak travel windows.
The upgrade will expand concourse and platform areas, add new escalators and lifts, and separate entry and exit gates to improve passenger flow. More fare gates will be installed, pedestrian bridges enhanced, and commercial areas expanded, while links to other public transport and mobility options will be strengthened.
“The expansion of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station represents a strategic investment at the heart of Dubai’s urban core, where tourism and economic activity are most concentrated,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the RTA. “The project underscores RTA’s commitment to proactive infrastructure capable of accommodating the rapid growth in population and visitor numbers, while enhancing traffic flow and ensuring smoother mobility during peak periods and major occasions.”
He noted that the station has recorded passenger growth of 7.5% over the past five years, with ridership expected to continue climbing through to 2040.
The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station is one of the most critical stops on the Dubai Metro network due to its location at the centre of Downtown Dubai. It serves as the primary access point for residents, tourists and shoppers heading to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and surrounding attractions, particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations, which draw some of the largest crowds in the city.
Al Tayer said increasing capacity will deliver a step change in service quality, improving safety, comfort and movement efficiency during the busiest times of the year.
“The expansion of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station represents a direct investment in quality of life and people’s happiness by reducing travel times, facilitating access to Dubai’s most prominent landmarks, and enhancing the visitor experience during peak periods,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar.
He added that the partnership with the RTA reflects a working model of public and private sector collaboration that supports sustainable urban growth while keeping pace with the rising number of visitors to Downtown Dubai.
Passenger numbers underline the scale of demand. Annual ridership rose from just over 6 million passengers in 2013 to more than 10.5 million in 2024, with usage nearing 11 million last year. Daily footfall now averages around 56,000 passengers, a figure that spikes sharply during major events.
