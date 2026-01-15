Burj Khalifa Metro station set for major upgrade

“The expansion of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station represents a strategic investment at the heart of Dubai’s urban core, where tourism and economic activity are most concentrated,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the RTA. “The project underscores RTA’s commitment to proactive infrastructure capable of accommodating the rapid growth in population and visitor numbers, while enhancing traffic flow and ensuring smoother mobility during peak periods and major occasions.”

The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station is one of the most critical stops on the Dubai Metro network due to its location at the centre of Downtown Dubai. It serves as the primary access point for residents, tourists and shoppers heading to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and surrounding attractions, particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations, which draw some of the largest crowds in the city.

