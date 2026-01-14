First look: World’s tallest metro station on Dubai’s Blue Line at Dubai Creek Harbour

Emaar Properties ‘Iconic’ Station is set to raises the bar for urban transit design
A stunning scale model of the world’s tallest metro station, dubbed the ‘Iconic Station’ captivated attendees at the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2026, organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Set to redefine Dubai’s skyline, the Emaar Properties Station will rise to an extraordinary 74 metres along the upcoming Blue Line of the Dubai Metro in Dubai Creek Harbour.
Covering an area of 11,000 sqm, the state-of-the-art station is designed to handle up to 160,000 passengers daily, connecting major districts across the city and enhancing urban mobility.
The station’s bold and sculptural design comes from the globally acclaimed architectural firm Skidmore, Owings and Merrill (SOM), the visionaries behind the Burj Khalifa.
Inspired by a “crossing gateway” concept, the station will feature expansive interiors with limestone finishes, bronze-toned metal panels and granite flooring.
Glass panels will allow natural light to flood both the lobby and platform levels, creating a bright, airy environment for commuters.
The scale model at the forum offers a glimpse of an unusually expansive setting for a metro station, with multi-level spaces designed to go beyond transit alone.
Community members will be able to spend time on the ground floor, which includes generous seating areas, before accessing the platforms via elevators and escalators.
The surrounding precinct is envisioned as a green, pedestrian-friendly zone, with landscaped areas, trees and restaurants integrated into the station’s design.
As part of a last-mile connectivity model, the station will be linked to public transport options such as buses and taxis, and will also feature dedicated bicycle stands.
One of the standout elements in the model is a large solar panel grid located near the station, though it has not been confirmed whether the metro station itself will be fully solar-powered.
Strategically located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, the station will serve as a central hub, linking key residential and commercial areas such as Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, and Dubai International City.
It will also provide enhanced connectivity to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, and Dubai International Airport, while offering direct links to the Red and Green Metro Lines.
Scheduled for completion in 2029, the Emaar-named station comes with exclusive naming rights for 10 years.
The station is expected to boost public transit use, improve walkability and positively impact property values, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a global leader in innovation and urban development.
The scale model on display at DIPMF 2026 offered a first glimpse of this landmark, showcasing Dubai’s commitment to blending architectural grandeur with state-of-the-art urban infrastructure.
