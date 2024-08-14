Everything you need to know about the Riyadh Metro, from routes, stations to ticket prices
Dubai: Travelling around Riyadh has become more convenient and affordable with the launch of the Riyadh Metro in December 2024.
This mega transport project is designed to tackle traffic congestion and transform mobility in Saudi Arabia’s capital. As part of Saudi Vision 2030, the Riyadh Metro aims to reduce reliance on private cars and promote sustainable urban growth.
Whether you are a Riyadh resident or visiting the capital, here is a complete guide to everything you need to know about the Riyadh Metro.
The Riyadh Metro is a large-scale public transport network that serves most of the city’s densely populated areas. It connects key locations such as King Khalid International Airport, the King Abdullah Financial District, major universities, downtown Riyadh, and the central public transport hub.
The project was officially certified by Guinness World Records as the longest fully driverless train network in the world, covering 176 kilometres.
The Riyadh Metro has been designed to offer wide coverage and seamless connectivity across the city.
Six interconnected lines: The system includes six colour-coded lines spanning 176 kilometres -Blue, Red, Orange, Green, Yellow and Purple
85 stations: Strategically located to provide convenient access across Riyadh
The Metro network includes four main hubs - Qasr Al Hokm Downtown Station, King Abdullah Financial District Station, the Western Station, and STC Station, offering commuters and visitors a more comfortable and seamless travel experience.
Riyadh Metro lines explained
Blue Line: Runs from Alawwal Bank Station to Ad Dar Al Baida Station.
Red Line: Starts at King Saud University and extends east towards King Fahd Sports City.
Orange Line: Operates from Jeddah Road, passing through several stations, and ends at Khashm Al Aan Station.
Yellow Line: Connects Terminals 1–2 at King Khalid International Airport with the King Abdullah Financial District.
Green Line: Begins at the Ministry of Education Station and ends in the city centre at the National Museum Station.
Purple Line: Starts at the Financial District and heads east to the Al Naseem neighbourhood.
In January, Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) awarded a contract to extend the Red Line of the Riyadh Metro. The extension will add 8.4 kilometres and five new stations, carrying the route from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate development area.
The Riyadh Metro offers two classes of service, with flexible pricing options to suit different travel needs:
Standard class fares
Two-hour pass: SR4 (Dh3.92)
Three-day pass: SR20 (Dh19.59)
Seven-day pass: SR40 (Dh39.17)
Thirty-day pass: SR140 (Dh137.10)
First class fares
Two-hour pass: SR10 (Dh9.79)
Three-day pass: SR50 (Dh48.96)
Seven-day pass: SR100 (Dh97.93)
Thirty-day pass: SR350 (Dh342.74)
Tickets for the Riyadh Metro are available exclusively through the Darb app:
Download the Darb app, available on Apple and Android devices
Register an account by providing - full name, contact information, date of birth and s secure password
Once registered, go to the ‘Tickets’ section in the app. Select your preferred pass type, such as a two-hour pass, three-day pass, or a longer-term option, and complete payment securely using a credit or debit card
After payment, your ticket will be issued directly within the app. It will include a QR code, which must be scanned at Metro station gates for entry
This article was originally published on August 14, 2024 and has been updated since.
