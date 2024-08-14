GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Riyadh Metro: Your guide to Saudi Arabia's mega public transportation project

Everything you need to know about the Riyadh Metro, from routes, stations to ticket prices

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Trains are seen parked at a parking station during a tour of the Riyadh Metro in the Saudi capital.
Trains are seen parked at a parking station during a tour of the Riyadh Metro in the Saudi capital.
AFP

Dubai: Travelling around Riyadh has become more convenient and affordable with the launch of the Riyadh Metro in December 2024.

This mega transport project is designed to tackle traffic congestion and transform mobility in Saudi Arabia’s capital. As part of Saudi Vision 2030, the Riyadh Metro aims to reduce reliance on private cars and promote sustainable urban growth.

Whether you are a Riyadh resident or visiting the capital, here is a complete guide to everything you need to know about the Riyadh Metro.

About the Riyadh Metro

The Riyadh Metro is a large-scale public transport network that serves most of the city’s densely populated areas. It connects key locations such as King Khalid International Airport, the King Abdullah Financial District, major universities, downtown Riyadh, and the central public transport hub.

The project was officially certified by Guinness World Records as the longest fully driverless train network in the world, covering 176 kilometres.

Key features of the Riyadh Metro

The Riyadh Metro has been designed to offer wide coverage and seamless connectivity across the city.

  • Six interconnected lines: The system includes six colour-coded lines spanning 176 kilometres -Blue, Red, Orange, Green, Yellow and Purple

  • 85 stations: Strategically located to provide convenient access across Riyadh

Riyadh Metro routes and lines

The Metro network includes four main hubs - Qasr Al Hokm Downtown Station, King Abdullah Financial District Station, the Western Station, and STC Station, offering commuters and visitors a more comfortable and seamless travel experience.

Riyadh Metro lines explained

  1. Blue Line: Runs from Alawwal Bank Station to Ad Dar Al Baida Station.

  2. Red Line: Starts at King Saud University and extends east towards King Fahd Sports City.

  3. Orange Line: Operates from Jeddah Road, passing through several stations, and ends at Khashm Al Aan Station.

  4. Yellow Line: Connects Terminals 1–2 at King Khalid International Airport with the King Abdullah Financial District.

  5. Green Line: Begins at the Ministry of Education Station and ends in the city centre at the National Museum Station.

  6. Purple Line: Starts at the Financial District and heads east to the Al Naseem neighbourhood.

In January, Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) awarded a contract to extend the Red Line of the Riyadh Metro. The extension will add 8.4 kilometres and five new stations, carrying the route from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate development area.

Riyadh Metro fares

The Riyadh Metro offers two classes of service, with flexible pricing options to suit different travel needs:

Standard class fares

  • Two-hour pass: SR4 (Dh3.92)

  • Three-day pass: SR20 (Dh19.59)

  • Seven-day pass: SR40 (Dh39.17)

  • Thirty-day pass: SR140 (Dh137.10)

First class fares

  • Two-hour pass: SR10 (Dh9.79)

  • Three-day pass: SR50 (Dh48.96)

  • Seven-day pass: SR100 (Dh97.93)

  • Thirty-day pass: SR350 (Dh342.74)

How to buy Riyadh Metro tickets

Tickets for the Riyadh Metro are available exclusively through the Darb app:

  1. Download the Darb app, available on Apple and Android devices

  2. Register an account by providing - full name, contact information, date of birth and s secure password

  3. Once registered, go to the ‘Tickets’ section in the app. Select your preferred pass type, such as a two-hour pass, three-day pass, or a longer-term option, and complete payment securely using a credit or debit card

  4. After payment, your ticket will be issued directly within the app. It will include a QR code, which must be scanned at Metro station gates for entry

This article was originally published on August 14, 2024 and has been updated since.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaRiyadh

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A scale model of the world’s tallest metro station.

Look: World’s tallest metro station on Dubai Blue Line

4m read
New underground and elevated sections to boost rail access to Diriyah Gate.

Riyadh Metro's Red Line expansion to add 5 new stations

2m read
Saudi Arabia sets ticket prices for metro from 2026

Saudi Arabia sets ticket prices for metro from 2026

1m read
Commuters said the lights in a Chennai Metro train dipped briefly before the train stopped completely inside the tunnel, around 500 metres from the Central Railway Station stretch.

Passengers walk after Chennai Metro halts inside tunnel

2m read