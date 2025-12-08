New 785km rail to cut Riyadh–Doha travel to 2 hours, create 30,000 jobs

The network is projected to carry more than 10 million passengers annually
Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Qatar have signed a formal agreement to launch a new high-speed electric rail project connecting Riyadh and Doha, a development expected to reshape economic and logistical integration across the region, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.
The project is considered one of the most significant modern infrastructure undertakings between two Gulf nations, and envisaged as a major artery for high-speed travel.
It is slated for completion within six years. Once operational, the railway is expected to reduce the journey between the two capitals to roughly two hours, with trains travelling at more than 300 kilometres per hour.
Stretching 785 kilometres, the network is projected to carry more than 10 million passengers annually, with officials predicting a profound impact on the movement of people, tourism, and trade.
Beyond linking Doha and Riyadh directly, the line will extend across three key Saudi cities, Riyadh, Hofuf and Dammam, strengthening both domestic and cross-border connectivity.
The route will also connect two of the region’s most important airports: King Salman International Airport in Riyadh and Hamad International Airport in Doha, offering travellers and investors faster and more flexible access to major business and aviation hubs.
The network will feature five primary passenger stations built along the corridor, each designed to deliver a modern, seamless travel experience combining comfort, speed and smart-transport technologies.
The project will mark a turning point in mobility between the two countries, moving beyond conventional transport routes and raising overall quality of life by facilitating smoother movement, supporting tourism, and enabling major sporting and entertainment events.
The project is expected to generate around 30,000 direct and indirect jobs in both Saudi Arabia and Qatar throughout the construction and operational phases, making it one of the region’s most significant labour-market catalysts.
It is also set to boost the transport of light and medium goods, strengthen cross-border supply-chain logistics, and increase bilateral trade by cutting delivery times and reducing operational costs.
In a joint statement, the two governments stressed their commitment to enhancing supply-chain cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, and to expanding and diversifying trade exchanges, aligning closely with the objectives of the new railway initiative.
