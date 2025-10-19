High-speed rail project to connect Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is developing a $7 billion high-speed rail project linking the Red Sea to the Arabian Gulf, a transformative initiative aimed at connecting the Kingdom’s major cities and redefining the future of transport and trade across the Arabian Peninsula, Okaz Arabic daily reported.
The ambitious “Land Bridge”, described by many as a “desert miracle”, will connect Jeddah on the Red Sea to Dammam on the Gulf via Riyadh, spanning nearly 1,500 kilometres of rail.
Once completed, the project will cut travel time between Riyadh and Jeddah from about 12 hours by car to under four hours by train.
A cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, the project aims to expand the nation’s railway network from 5,300 kilometres to over 8,000, positioning the Kingdom as a key logistics and transport hub for both the Gulf and wider Arab regions.
The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) plans to build a network of freight and passenger stations linking King Abdullah Port with major industrial cities, particularly Yanbu. As part of its modernisation drive, SAR has ordered 15 new trains capable of speeds up to 200 kilometres per hour.
Alongside the Land Bridge, the Kingdom is preparing to launch “Dream of the Desert”, a 1,290-kilometre luxury train experience offering travellers panoramic views of Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes, from Riyadh to Qurayyat.
The expansion plans also include hydrogen-powered trains, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to clean energy and sustainable transport. Enthusiasm for rail travel is already evident, with over 2.6 million passengers boarding Saudi trains in the second quarter of 2025 alone.
With the Land Bridge at its core, Saudi Arabia is steadily advancing toward a future of integrated land, air, and sea transport, aiming to make the Kingdom the beating heart of transport in the Middle East.
