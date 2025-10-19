GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia to build $7b high-speed rail linking Red Sea to Gulf, Riyadh to Jeddah under 4 hours

High-speed rail project to connect Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Major rail project set to transform the Kingdom’s transport landscape, cutting Riyadh–Jeddah travel time to under four hours, redefining future of transport

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is developing a $7 billion high-speed rail project linking the Red Sea to the Arabian Gulf, a transformative initiative aimed at connecting the Kingdom’s major cities and redefining the future of transport and trade across the Arabian Peninsula, Okaz Arabic daily reported.

A Land Bridge: A desert marvel

The ambitious “Land Bridge”, described by many as a “desert miracle”, will connect Jeddah on the Red Sea to Dammam on the Gulf via Riyadh, spanning nearly 1,500 kilometres of rail.

Once completed, the project will cut travel time between Riyadh and Jeddah from about 12 hours by car to under four hours by train.

Saudi Vision 2030 and railway expansion

A cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, the project aims to expand the nation’s railway network from 5,300 kilometres to over 8,000, positioning the Kingdom as a key logistics and transport hub for both the Gulf and wider Arab regions.

The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) plans to build a network of freight and passenger stations linking King Abdullah Port with major industrial cities, particularly Yanbu. As part of its modernisation drive, SAR has ordered 15 new trains capable of speeds up to 200 kilometres per hour.

Dream of the Desert

Alongside the Land Bridge, the Kingdom is preparing to launch “Dream of the Desert”, a 1,290-kilometre luxury train experience offering travellers panoramic views of Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes, from Riyadh to Qurayyat.

The expansion plans also include hydrogen-powered trains, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to clean energy and sustainable transport. Enthusiasm for rail travel is already evident, with over 2.6 million passengers boarding Saudi trains in the second quarter of 2025 alone.

A future of integrated connectivity

With the Land Bridge at its core, Saudi Arabia is steadily advancing toward a future of integrated land, air, and sea transport, aiming to make the Kingdom the beating heart of transport in the Middle East.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
