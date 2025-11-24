Close to the heart of the capital, this GEO-certified 18-hole, par-72 course combines rolling terrain, manicured greens and man-made waterways. All 18 holes are floodlit, allowing play well into the evening. Riyadh Golf Club has been named “Saudi Arabia’s Best Golf Course” at the World Golf Awards in 2022, 2024 and 2025. It is also the venue for key tournaments such as the LIV Golf League opener, PIF Saudi Ladies International, Saudi International (Men’s) and the Saudi Open.