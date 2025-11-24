Cutting-edge courses and major international events draw the world’s best to the Kingdom
Dubai: Golf in Saudi Arabia has rapidly shifted from a niche pastime to one of the country’s fastest-growing sports, fuelled by major investment, world-class venues and rising global interest. With state-of-the-art courses set across dramatic and varied landscapes, the Kingdom is positioning itself as a destination where top competition meets exceptional playing conditions.
The sport’s growth has been accelerated by a packed tournament calendar and the arrival of international stars. Events such as the Saudi International and LIV Golf have placed the Kingdom firmly on the world golfing map, drawing big names including Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson. Their regular presence has helped raise the profile of Saudi’s courses while inspiring a new generation of local players.
Although the country’s golf journey is still evolving, it is already making a clear impact on the global stage. Saudi’s ambition is matched by the quality of its facilities, with several courses now regarded as among the best in the region.
This 18-hole, par-72 championship course is one of Saudi’s flagship venues. GEO certified and known for its challenging layout, it features wind-exposed fairways and memorable coastal holes. The 15th and 16th, overlooking the water, are particularly notable. Royal Greens hosts major events including the Saudi International, the Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour fixtures and LIV Golf Jeddah.
Close to the heart of the capital, this GEO-certified 18-hole, par-72 course combines rolling terrain, manicured greens and man-made waterways. All 18 holes are floodlit, allowing play well into the evening. Riyadh Golf Club has been named “Saudi Arabia’s Best Golf Course” at the World Golf Awards in 2022, 2024 and 2025. It is also the venue for key tournaments such as the LIV Golf League opener, PIF Saudi Ladies International, Saudi International (Men’s) and the Saudi Open.
Set southwest of Riyadh, this striking course sits alongside a mini safari park between holes 8 and 9, where golfers may spot ostriches, Arabian oryx and gazelles. Nominated for “Saudi Arabia’s Best Golf Course” in 2024, it also hosts the annual Nofa Golf Tournament, a major amateur event.
One of the country’s earliest golf destinations, the course lies in the scenic Dirab Valley. It is GEO certified and recognised for its focus on environmental sustainability.
Expected to open in late 2025, this coastal course designed by Brian Curley promises dramatic seaside holes. Sustainability and regeneration are central to its design.
Other venues including Rolling Hills, Ain Nakhl and Safaa Golf Club at KAUST further strengthen Saudi’s expanding golf landscape.
Saudi Arabia is now an important stop on both men’s and women’s international tours.
LIV Golf Riyadh (February 5–7, 2026): The season opener at Riyadh Golf Club, played under floodlights and featuring top global players.
PIF Saudi Ladies International (2026): Part of the Ladies European Tour, with a record $5 million prize fund.
PIF Saudi International (November 19–22, 2025): Backed by the Asian and European Tours and attracting elite talent.
Sustainability remains central to the Kingdom's plans, with GEO certifications and grassroots schemes such as GoGolf, which offers free training to beginners, encouraging wider participation.
For players and fans seeking sport, scenery and culture in one place, Saudi Arabia’s golf scene offers a fresh blend of competition and experience — set against landscapes where the Kingdom’s heritage and modern ambition meet.
