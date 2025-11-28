Cooler winds, chance of rain across UAE this weekend 

Humidity and shifting winds set to shape UAE weekend weather
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will see partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Friday, especially over coastal, northern and eastern areas, with a chance of light rainfall, according to the National Centre for Meteorology. Light to moderate winds will occasionally freshen, while humidity is expected to build overnight and into Saturday morning across internal areas. Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Saturday, similar patterns persist, with cloud cover and the possibility of rain in coastal and northern regions. Southeasterly winds shifting to northwesterly may freshen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h and causing blowing dust in exposed areas. Humidity overnight may lead to mist in some internal zones. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, and the Sea of Oman slight.
Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds developing over parts of the west. Increased humidity overnight could again bring mist to coastal and internal areas. Winds will range from light to moderate, occasionally strengthening, with slight to moderate seas in the Arabian Gulf.
Conditions on Monday remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds over western regions and humid nights raising the likelihood of early-morning mist. Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly, turning northwesterly, and seas will stay slight in both bodies of water.
By Tuesday, the country will experience partly cloudy skies, with low clouds forming over internal and coastal areas. Overnight humidity continues, particularly into Wednesday morning. Winds will follow a similar pattern, light to moderate and freshening at times, while sea conditions remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
