This UAE National Day, get all your black points removed in Sharjah

The offer runs from December to January, excluding serious offences

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
The initiative aims to support motorists and improve road safety compliance.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: In celebration of the UAE’s 54th National Day, Sharjah Police have announced a full waiver of traffic  points for violations committed before December 1, 2025 — provided motorists clear their dues before January 10, 2026.

The initiative, approved by the Sharjah Executive Council, comes as part of the emirate’s efforts to ease the financial burden on residents and encourage greater compliance with traffic regulations.

Sharjah Police said the long-standing discount system on traffic fines will continue. Motorists will receive a 35% discount  if they settle their fines within 60 days of the violation date — covering the financial penalty, vehicle impoundment period, and release fees. A 25% discount remains available for payments made after 60 days and within one year, applying to the financial penalty only.

However, serious traffic offences and traffic points are excluded  from these discounts.

Sharjah Police official highlighted that the newly announced traffic  point waiver offers drivers a valuable chance to regularise their traffic records and remove accumulated points, enabling them to continue driving legally and safely. The initiative is expected to promote positive road behaviour and support wider efforts to enhance traffic safety across the emirate.

Residents are urged to take advantage of the available discounts and settle their fines through the Sharjah Police website or the Ministry of Interior’s MOI app, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure safer roads and strengthen public security.

