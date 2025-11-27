Sharjah Police said the long-standing discount system on traffic fines will continue. Motorists will receive a 35% discount if they settle their fines within 60 days of the violation date — covering the financial penalty, vehicle impoundment period, and release fees. A 25% discount remains available for payments made after 60 days and within one year, applying to the financial penalty only.

Residents are urged to take advantage of the available discounts and settle their fines through the Sharjah Police website or the Ministry of Interior’s MOI app, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure safer roads and strengthen public security.

Sharjah Police official highlighted that the newly announced traffic point waiver offers drivers a valuable chance to regularise their traffic records and remove accumulated points, enabling them to continue driving legally and safely. The initiative is expected to promote positive road behaviour and support wider efforts to enhance traffic safety across the emirate.

