Residents offered reduced penalties ahead of Union Day celebrations
Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 40 per cent discount on traffic fines to mark the UAE’s 54th National Day, offering motorists a chance to settle outstanding violations at reduced rates.
The initiative, issued by the Umm Al Quwain Police General Headquarters, aims to ease financial pressures on residents and promote community spirit during the national celebrations.
The discount applies to most traffic violations committed in Umm Al Quwain before December 1, 2025. However, aggravated offences are excluded from the initiative.
The reduced fines can be paid between December 1, 2025 and January 9, 2026.
Police urged motorists to benefit from the limited-time offer and use the occasion to update their traffic records as the nation marks Union Day.
